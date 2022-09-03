Old woman lay dead in Victoria care home for two hours – before her body was covered by a TARP

<!–

A woman has been dead in the courtyard of a private care home in Melbourne for more than two hours, a royal commission has heard.

The 65-year-old’s daughter, Georgia Wilson, told the Royal Commission on Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disabilities that her mother Kaye Wilson was seen by the agency as “a number and a paycheck.” ABC news reported.

The commission was shown some disturbing images taken in assisted living services, showing filthy beds and cluttered rooms.

Kaye had spent just two months in the Victorian facility, settled there in February 2020 and paid her full disability pension of $490 a week as rent for her room, the committee heard.

She had psychological problems and schizophrenia and lived alone in the room.

Victoria went into lockdown shortly after the woman moved in, and by April Kaye, who had found success in the Auckland music scene in the 1970s, had passed away.

Popular on the Auckland music scene in the 1970s, Kay Wilson lay dead in the courtyard of a private nursing home in Melbourne for over two hours

The Royal Commission on Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disabilities heard evidence of appalling conditions in some Victorian assisted housing services. Photo provided by the Royal Commission for the Disabled.

Dirty food containers are shown in a photo seen by the royal commission. Photo provided by the Royal Commission for the Disabled.

Her daughter was notified and went to the facility to identify her mother’s body. But to her horror, she found her mother on the ground, in an open courtyard, covered with a tarp.

She was later told by the funeral home that looked after her mother’s body that the woman had been “very dirty” and had “matted” hair, ABC News reported.

Georgia told the commission she later learned of a paramedic’s report that her mother had been lying on the floor for two and a half hours.

She also said she was told by a GP that her mother had not taken her medicines, despite the facility manager telling her otherwise.

“I have all my faith in that manager and all my faith in the Victorian government to do the right thing,” Georgia said.

“The manager lied, plain and simple.”

This week’s hearing focused on homelessness and precarious housing. Photo provided by the Royal Commission for the Disabled

The committee heard that the Department of Health and Human Services had ruled that it would not provide the facility with a statement of compliance regarding the handling of Kaye’s body, because since she had passed away, she was technically not a resident and the facility was no longer a duty of care.

The testimony came on the fourth and final day of a committee hearing on homelessness and the experiences of people with disabilities living in boarding houses, hostels and other forms of precarious housing.

The Royal Disability Commission was established in 2019 and has held 26 hearings so far.