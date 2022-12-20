Old tribal law can protect sealife at risk from climate change

A Moluccan tribal tradition helps protect marine resources threatened by climate change

Fishing is essential for the people of Indonesia’s Maluku archipelago. Daily life on the 1,340 islands revolves around the sea. As a result, their livelihoods are extremely vulnerable to climate change.

At a time when Indonesia fish population Are decreasing, sasi laut it is a Maluku tradition that can help maintain food security at times when livestock are at risk. Changes in ocean temperatures are affecting coral reefs, reproductive cycles, migration, and overall populations. fishermen they find it harder to determine the best time to go out to sea as weather patterns become more unpredictable and extreme.

sasi laut aims to protect and preserve natural resources and the environment. It is also a medium to deal with illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

sasi prohibits community members from taking anything related to natural resources, for a set time, in a set area, be it forest, farmland or the sea. sasi they are imposed to preserve the natural resources of the tribe and the welfare of tribal members.

The Maluku Island community, especially in the Central Maluku region, has a customary institution called kewang which acts as customary (tribal) police and is responsible for the implementation of sasi. The duties of a kewang include guarding its territory both at sea and on land.

In the usual leadership structure, the kewang It is run by a chief named Latu Kewano that is chosen from a certain mataruma (kinship) from generation to generation. The chief is assisted by the sons of kewang. They must be diligent, honest, smart, healthy, brave and bold.

Kewang cannot be separated from the application of sasi. The kewang carries out its functions in the interest of defending the sasi law and public order in the management of farms, forests and the sea. They watch over the forest and the sea, raise sasi signs and ask mold (a ceremony held by the kewang chief for both opening and closing) sasi) at night. anak kewang serve as officers handling the trials of those accused of raping sasi. The Kewang It is also responsible for taking care of the income derived from sasi violations

A well known example of sasi laut is Sasi Ikan Lompa (Thryssa baelama), a small sardine caught by the Haruku tribe. The sasi lompa the tradition has existed since the 17th century. prohibits catching lompa fishing around the Learisa Kayeli River – in the estuary, some distance upstream and offshore. lompa The hatchlings are generally seen from April to May. To allow the young to mature, sasi lompa it declares. Trapping sasi lompa when they are only 2-3 months old it is prohibited. After about 5-7 months, they are allowed to capture them. The kewang routinely monitors the sasi lompa and later decide when to act Buka Sasi (open sasi).

The Tutup Sasi The ceremony provides an opportunity for certain species of fish to reproduce properly so that the life cycle is maintained.

sasi it is important to maintain public order and prevent theft of individual or state property, in addition to guaranteeing the protection of natural resources. In coping with climate change, the sSo Tradition is one of the responses to overcome the food crisis.

To instill a sense of responsibility in the young generation of Haruku Country in the protection and preservation of their environment, Kewang Elly Kissya formed a “anak kewang“for school-age children.

Young people are taught to plant and care for mangroves around the coast of Haruku country. By maintaining the mangrove ecosystem, it will continue to be a suitable habitat for fish, shrimp and other marine life. sasiBoth on land and at sea, it helps ensure food supplies in the face of uncertainty due to climate change.

Yanti Amelia Lewerissa is an Associate Professor in the Department of Criminal Law, Faculty of Law, University of Pattimura, Indonesia. He is a member of the Society of Criminal Law and Criminology (MAHUPIKI). His work focuses on crime and crime prevention policies, especially in fishing.

Deassy Hehanusa is an Associate Professor in the Department of Criminal Law, Faculty of Law, University of Pattimura, Indonesia. He is a member of the Society of Criminal Law and Criminology (MAHUPIKI). His work focuses on illegal fishing and Sasi Laut.

Rony J. Siwabessy he is the president of the Baileo Maluku Foundation.

eliza besya is the Kewang Laut of the land of Haruku in the Moluccas

