Old diabetes drugs slash the risk of dementia by more than a FIFTH, study finds

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A class of diabetes drugs that has fallen out of fashion may help prevent Alzheimer’s, a major study suggests.

Thiazolidinediones (TZDs) reduced the risk of developing the disease by more than a fifth in a study of more than half a million patients.

The drugs are thought to work by reducing bad cholesterol in the blood and increasing blood flow and oxygen supply to the brain.

They are sold under the brand names Actos or Avandia, but are rarely prescribed because of their links to liver toxicity and heart problems

But researchers from the University of Arizona, who conducted the latest study, hope the drugs can find a new lease on life.

They say the drugs should be given to type 2 diabetics to prevent cognitive problems that can turn into dementia.

Previous studies have shown that people with this type of diabetes have a higher risk of the memory-robbing condition.

Having too much sugar in the blood can damage organs, including the brain.

TZDs can reduce dementia risk by more than 20 percent in type 2 diabetics who use the drug. These drugs have been largely removed from the US market due to risks related to heart failure and bladder cancer

The research team, which published its findings Tuesday in the BMJ, collected data from 560,000 type 2 diabetics from 2000 to 2019.

Each of the participants was over the age of 60 and had received either a TZD or other popular type 2 diabetes medications such as metformin or a sulfonylurea.

These drugs are typically taken once a day, but in some cases a patient may take up to three doses a day.

TZDs – a once popular class of diabetes medication that has since been dropped from the market Thiazolidinediones (TZDs) are type 2 diabetes medications. They work by activating genes in a cell’s protein that make them more sensitive to insulin. This, as a result, makes the body more able to process glucose in the blood. While once a popular treatment for the disease, they have since fallen out of favor throughout the United States and Europe. The drugs have been linked to fluid buildup in the heart and even an increased risk of heart failure. They have also been linked to bladder cancer, liver toxicity, loss of bone mass and severe weight gain. The substances were pulled from many international markets in the early 2010s. They now see rare, if any, use worldwide, having been outclassed by more modern type 2 diabetes drugs.

Participants had their health tracked using Veterans Affairs medical records for an average of eight years each.

Those who used a TZD alone had a 22 percent lower risk of developing all-cause dementia than those who used metformin within the first year.

There was also an 11 percent decrease in the risk of dementia in particular, and a 57 percent decrease in cases of vascular dementia – caused by reduced blood flow to the brain.

The drugs were even more effective at preventing cognitive problems when taken with metformin – reducing the risk by a further 11 per cent.

The research could bring a second life to a class of drugs that has largely been left on the sidelines.

Also known as glitazones, TZDs help fight type 2 diabetes by reducing the blood’s resistance to insulin.

They work by binding to a cell’s protein and activating genes that help increase the blood’s sensitivity to the hormone.

Avandia, one of the most popular TZDs, was pulled from the US market by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2010 after it was linked to an increased risk of heart attack.

Its main competitor Actos has also been linked to heart problems along with bladder cancer and liver toxicity.

While Actos is still available in the United States, it is rarely prescribed anymore as newer, safer diabetes medications have since taken their place on the market.

The substances have also been associated with loss of bone mass and uncharacteristic weight gain in users.

Development of type 2 diabetes has long been associated with risk of dementia.

Alzheimer’s has even been described by some as ‘type 3 diabetes’ due to the similarities in how they affect the body at the cellular level.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that about ten percent of American adults suffer from diabetes.