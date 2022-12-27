Ola Jordan shows off her slimmer physique while donning a pink bikini in amazing comparison video

Ola Jordan showed off her slimmer physique in the same pink bikini she wore in that “unflattering” vacation photo five months ago with husband James.

The dancer, 40, looked sensational in a two-piece as she showed off her new toned figure in an incredible comparison video on Instagram.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pros have bounced back, boasting their combined 6.5-stone weight loss after gaining weight following the birth of daughter Ella, their only child, in 2020.

Ola previously admitted she was “appalled” and “disappointed” by what she perceived to be her “mommy body” after sharing an unflattering photo from the holiday with her Instagram followers in July.

But she was back in shape on Monday, along with her husband James, who showed off his amazing biceps and toned abs.

In the brief before-and-after clip, Ola and James could be seen strutting towards the camera as flashbacks appear of them in the same outfits five months ago, showing off their transformations.

Talking about how they did it, they joked on Instagram: ‘Hey look how we lose 6 1/2 Stone in 6 seconds!

‘It took a little longer than that actually, four months in total. Although the first two weeks were pretty dramatic.

‘We lost 2 Stone between us in a fortnight. Pretty crazy huh? But we had a lot to lose and you always lose more in the first few weeks.

The couple then revealed, “We’re really excited to announce the launch of our newest dance fitness plan – Dance Shred!”

In July, Ola admitted she was horrified by her weight after sharing a vacation photo with her followers.

Captioning the picture, in which she posed with her husband in a bikini, she wrote: “Hey guys I wasn’t going to post this picture but decided to because I’m horrified and so disappointed in myself and posting I hope it helps motivate me to do something about it.

“Our friend took this photo of us yesterday trying to keep cool by the pool but omg…it was a total shock to say the least! When did we get ‘bodies of mom and dad’????

“We know we’re not in our strict best, but hey, that’s what happens when you stop dancing for hours every day and have a baby (I just want to know James’ excuse)

‘Keep calm everyone. I think I need to avoid ice cream for a while! Couples who eat together stay together.’

Old times: Ola recently revealed that he used to weigh 8th before moving up to 11½, while James donned 5th and weighs 16th (both pictured in 2012)

Speaking about how his weight gain has affected his love life, James admitted that sex with his wife “definitely isn’t better with mom and dad’s bodies” while Ola confessed that gaining three stones has made his love life more difficult. “worse”.

Ola said he used to weigh 8 and now weighs 11½, while former dancer James got 5 and weighs 16.

She told The Sun: “Sex life is definitely different, if not worse, because we’re so fat and we don’t want to move behind a bag of chips and a Chinese.”

“Tummies get in the way when it comes to sex and now I’m a little heavy. It’s not that exciting.

James added: “Sex is definitely not better with mum and dad’s bodies, I can’t throw her around anymore like I used to.”

Family: The couple, who played Strictly Professional from 2006 to 2013, married in 2003 and welcomed their first daughter, Ella, now two, in 2020

The couple, who played Strictly Professional from 2006 to 2013, tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed their first daughter, Ella, in 2020.

She, now two, was conceived after one round of IVF, with Ola and James previously being incredibly open about their battle to conceive.

She told The Sun: “You don’t think you’re going to have to go through IVF until it’s not going on for a long time and you say ‘there’s a problem there, we have to look into it’.”

So I guess I’d give it a try first. But then we had a career, we did things, we were busy. I guess you’re never ready, but I definitely would have (tried before) if I knew she was going to have trouble getting pregnant.”