Ola Jordan shows off her figure in a tight red dress as she turns 40

Ola Jordan continued her 40th birthday after slipping into a tight red dress on Sunday, but admits she has no idea how she even managed to get the garment on.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, who celebrated her personal milestone on Sept. 30, has been open about suffering post-pregnancy weight issues after sharing an unflattering photo of herself modeling a pink bikini in July.

Two days after her birthday on Instagram, Ola – who recently expressed her dismay at her fuller figure – appeared happy as she showed off the figure-hugging dress while thanking her followers for their posts.

In the post, she wrote: ‘The big 40!!! I can’t quite believe I managed to get into this dress but I hope it will distract from the number behind it!!!

“Thank you so much to you wonderful people who sent me happy birthday wishes. I had a great weekend thanks to my wonderful husband James Jordan, my family and my friends.

“The hangover is real today, let me tell you. But it was worth it.’

Taking to Instagram in July, the Polish-born ballroom dancer candidly admitted that she felt “shocked” and “disappointed” at what she saw as her “mum bod” after sharing a holiday photo with followers.

Captioned the image, in which she poses next to her husband James, she wrote: ‘Hi guys, I wasn’t going to post this picture but I decided to do it because I’m shocked and so disappointed in myself and by the I hope it will motivate me to do something about it.

“Our friend took this photo of us yesterday trying to keep cool by the pool, but OMG… it was a total shock to say the least! When did we get ‘mom and dad bods’????

“We know we’re not at our best. Strictly speaking, but that’s what happens when you stop dancing for hours every day and have a baby (I just want to know James’ excuse)

‘Keep calm everyone. I think I should avoid the ice cream for a while! ! ! Couples who eat together stay together.’

Ola and James – who starred as a strict professional from 2006 to 2013 – tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed their first child Ella together in 2020.

Ella, now two, was conceived after one round of IVF, with Ola and James previously being incredibly open about their struggle to have a child.

Last year, Ola said she would be more likely to start a family if she knew she would have trouble conceiving.

She said The sun“You don’t think you’re going to have IVF until it doesn’t happen for a long time and you say ‘there’s a problem, we need to look into it’.”

“So I think I’d try it sooner. But then we had a career, we were doing things, we were busy. I don’t suppose you’re ever ready, but I sure would (have tried before) if I knew I was going to have a hard time getting pregnant.”

Ola said she and James were both focused on their careers, saying, “Unfortunately, you have to choose between something like Strictly or starting a family.”

The star said she wouldn’t have been able to do Strictly – which she starred in from 2006 to 2015 – with a baby, as the BBC show is a ‘six or seven month’ commitment and she had no one to look after. to take care of her child.

The couple hopes to have another child, Ola recently told OKAY! magazine: ‘Yes. I would like to have another baby.

“We’re not thinking about a new baby just yet. I’d love to see Ella have a sibling—more for her than anything else. She’s working pretty hard at the moment, so I can’t imagine, but yeah, we’d like to have more.”