Oktoberfest may be AXED due to Putin gas crisis, German officials warn

Germany could be forced to cancel the Oktoberfest celebrations and famous Christmas markets, as officials are desperate for ways to conserve energy after Russia began restricting gas supplies to Europe.

Hanover yesterday became the first major city on the continent to announce it will shut off all hot water in public buildings to save energy, while Berlin has begun dimming streetlights and Augsburg has turned off public water fountains.

But as winter approaches, the crisis will almost certainly deepen, forcing leaders to make sharp choices about what to cut to keep people from freezing in their homes.

Rosi Steinberger, Member of the Bavarian Regional Parliament, admitted to the New York Times that Oktoberfest celebrations can cope. The idea of ​​scrapping Christmas markets has also been suggested.

Non-essential industries such as Bavaria’s famous breweries may also be asked to close to keep the lights on.

Meanwhile, Germans have been warned that they will have to pay a ‘gas surcharge’ on top of their already sky-high bills over the next 18 months, which could cost the average household up to £1,000 a year.

The tax will take effect on October 1 and last until at least March 2024, and is intended to prevent suppliers from going bankrupt if the cost of buying gas rises.

Exact amounts have yet to be calculated, but Economy Minister Robert Habeck warned that the average household can be expected to pay as much as ‘mid-hundreds’ of euros, while experts calculated that some could pay up to £1,000 a year.

It will hit about half of the homes in the country that are heated by gas.

Europe is struggling to cope with an energy crisis caused by Vladimir Putin choking gas supplies. Yesterday, Hanover became the first major city on the continent to turn off hot water in public buildings to save energy.

Claudia Kemfert, an expert who warned Angela Merkel for 15 years that Germany was too dependent on Russian gas, predicted yesterday that the crisis will last three years.

While the energy crisis has been brewing for some time, it escalated this week as Russia cut the amount of gas coming through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline — the main route to Germany — to 20 percent of capacity.

Officially, Moscow says the flows are being choked because of repairs to turbines that pump the gas, but Germany says this is just an excuse.

Instead, most believe that Putin is exacting revenge on European leaders for defying him during the war in Ukraine.

The move is a desperate one. Russia relies on energy revenues to keep its economy afloat, and will almost certainly enter a deep recession without energy.

But Putin seems to be betting that European unity over Ukraine will break before the worst effects are felt at home.

If Kiev loses its Western support, it could be forced to seek a peace deal favorable to Putin — or lose more ground to his troops.

All of Europe will likely suffer if Putin turns off the tap, with the continent getting about 40 percent of its gas from Russia before the war.

But Germany is particularly vulnerable: last year, the country obtained about 25 percent of its total energy from gas, 95 percent of which came from abroad.

Economics Secretary Robert Habeck says the surcharge will be needed to keep suppliers afloat as gas prices rise near record levels

The lights of Berlin’s cathedral are dimmed as German cities begin to ration energy to ensure they can make it through the winter

Russia alone accounted for more than half of Germany’s gas imports, the vast majority of which came through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Unlike its European neighbors, Germany has no ports that can bring in liquefied natural gas, meaning it cannot easily look for alternative sources.

As Russia strangles supplies, Berlin rushes to fill gas storage for the winter — yet widespread rationing seems inevitable.

According to some estimates, Germany will have to cut its gas consumption by as much as 30 percent this winter to get through the cold months.

Economists say the country is now facing a recession and could wipe out up to £240 billion of the economy by 2025 with aftershocks that can be felt.

Swimming pools, sports halls and gyms now only use cold water – also for washing hands and showering – while the central heating is switched off until September.

Even when the heating is back on, the thermostats are kept at a maximum of 20C, with only limited exceptions for vulnerable people.

Other desperate measures include turning off public fountains and obscuring nighttime lights on major buildings such as City Hall and museums.

The city’s mayor, Belit Onay, spoke of an “imminent gas shortage” that would require them to cut the city’s energy consumption by 15 percent.

Germany – which imports the largest amount of Russian gas of any European country – faces an acute energy crisis as Russia cuts supplies

Portable air conditioners, heaters and radiators will also be banned.

But Mr Habeck has warned that entire industries could be forced to close in the winter to avoid plunging households into the cold.

About a third of the gas is used to power German industry, Europe’s economic powerhouse.

There is now a gold rush for reserve gas which has pushed prices up.

Prices in Europe have already risen to levels not seen since the outbreak of the war, rising sharply for fear that the Kremlin could shut the tap completely.

That has a knock-on effect on the UK, which buys gas from Europe, where prices are up 7 percent today and are now six times higher than in July 2021.

Experts are now predicting that the average energy bill for UK households could exceed £500 a month from January.

UK ‘spot market’ prices for gas – meaning prices to get gas today – are now $460 per therm, roughly the same level as last December as costs rose amid an energy shortage in the aftermath. from Covid.

But they are rising sharply, prompting consultants BFY to predict that the average annual household bill will rise to £3,850 from January, tripling what it was in 2021.

Europe’s spot price is around $212 per megawatt hour – a much smaller unit than therms – which is close to the record level it reached when the war broke out.

And costs are expected to continue to rise as winter approaches.

Klaus Müller, head of Germany’s federal energy network, has said household bills will “at least” triple as a result.

European leaders have signed a voluntary agreement to cut gas consumption by 15 percent this winter – a recognition that otherwise there won’t be enough to get by.

But the Union’s own diplomats have said the pact “looks like Emmentaler” in the number of exemptions it contains.

UK energy bills could reach £500 a month by the end of winter as the price of gas rises amid a rush to buy up reserve stocks

It looks like nearly half of EU countries could evade the voluntary cut as things stand – while more will be able to forgo if they manage to stockpile enough gas before winter hits. Specific industries may also be exempted.

At least eight states are expected to evade the cut based on exceptions set out in the deal: Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Ireland, Malta, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

The reasons range from poor interconnection with Europe’s gas or electricity networks – meaning they cannot easily exchange gas or energy with their neighbors – to reliance on the Russian electricity grid for energy, in the case of the Baltic states.

Spain is known to have been particularly annoyed by demands to cut gas, with diplomats saying ahead of the talks that the country had “done its homework” by building infrastructure not linked to Russian supply lines.

France is not expected to apply for an exemption, but is known to have supported Spain’s position.

Meanwhile, Hungary will likely simply ignore the agreement — which is voluntary, at least for now — by voting against the move, calling it “unjustifiable, useless, unenforceable and harmful.”

Poland voted in favor of the plans but has resisted, saying EU members should not be forced to cut their industrial output to help other countries dependent on Russia.

That could be an early indication that Warsaw plans to use another opt-out in the treaty, which exempts countries that “rely heavily on gas as a raw material for critical industries.”

The treaty also includes provisions for countries like Germany and Italy to lower the voluntary target if they manage to store enough gas before winter hits.