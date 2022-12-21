Okta says its source code was stolen after hack

Authentication giant Okta’s source code was stolen after the company’s GitHub repositories were breached, reports said.

A “confidential” email notification reportedly sent by Okta to its “security contacts” stated that after investigating suspicious activity it had been warned about earlier this month, the company had come to the conclusion that someone had copied its code repositories.

Whoever was behind the attack had no access to Okta’s services or customer data, the report continues. Okta’s HIPAA, FedRAMP or DoD customers were not affected by the incident and are not required to take any action at this time.

Popular targets

Beeping computer further discovered that the incident appears to be related to the Okta Workforce Identity Cloud (WIC) code repositories, but not Auth0 Customer Identity Cloud products.

Commenting on the news, Raj Samani, SVP Chief Scientist at Rapid7, said that a company’s source code is quite valuable and as such is important to cybercriminals.

“From our own research, we know that intellectual property is a popular target for threat actors, accounting for 12% of data disclosures between April 2020 and February 2022,” said Samani. “Stolen source code can be used to detect hidden security vulnerabilities and launch further attacks against a company, so protecting such sensitive information is critical.”

So far, Okta has yet to publicly confirm or deny the breach, but the incident will be the last to affect the company in 2022.

In March, the notorious extortion group Lapsus$ announced that it had breached Okta’s administrative consoles and stolen customer data.

And in September, Auth0 (owned by Okta) reported a similar incident, when an “external person” managed to steal old source code. The method has never been established, so it is not known if there is any malware (opens in new tab) was involved.

Through: Beeping computer (opens in new tab)