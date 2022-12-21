Okta says its source code was stolen after hack

Tech
By Jacky
Authentication giant Okta’s source code was stolen after the company’s GitHub repositories were breached, reports said.

A “confidential” email notification reportedly sent by Okta to its “security contacts” stated that after investigating suspicious activity it had been warned about earlier this month, the company had come to the conclusion that someone had copied its code repositories.

