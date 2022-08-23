Oklahoma sheriff breaks down in tears as he fronts interview about officer being shot dead 

An Oklahoma sheriff burst into tears while discussing the loss of one of his officers, who was shot dead while serving an eviction notice.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson became emotional Monday when he spoke to the press about his fallen officer, Sergeant Bobby Swartz, the first deputy to be shot and killed in the county since 1935.

Swartz has been a police officer since 1997 and previously served in the military. He also received an award for rescuing a man who was run over by a truck while off duty in 2020 and was recently promoted to sergeant in March.

“Law enforcement is a tight-knit community and I’m so thankful they screamed for my boys,” Johnson said as he sobbed and turned away from the camera.

Swartz and another officer, who has not been identified, were gunned down Monday by suspected gunman Benjamin Plank as they gave him an eviction notice.

Although the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD), investigating the incident, has not officially released Plank’s name, police sources told DailyMail.com on Tuesday that his identity was “honestly.”

Swartz arrived at the Southwest 78th Street residence around 1:15 p.m. Monday, along with two other officers, after a family member filed a victim protection order against Plank last month. KFO.

The unidentified homeowner reportedly tried to evict Plank for paying $1,500 in back rent, and a judge issued the eviction notice this week.

🚨LAST SHOT OF OKLAHOMA COUNTY COUNTY Here’s what we know:

– 2 OSCO deputies shot while handing out lockdown papers near SW 78th and Penn

– Officials say their injuries are “serious”

– Suspect arrested after chase

– Message to the community of OSCO officials: “pray” @OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/dQ64o84aGW — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) August 22, 2022

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson (pictured) got emotional on Monday when he spoke to the press about his fallen officer Sergeant Bobby Swartz

He wept as he spoke of his officer – who was the first deputy to be shot in the county since 1935

Swartz (pictured) was shot and killed while on duty Monday, along with two other officers. One of the officers was also injured and is currently being treated in hospital and is said to be in stable condition

Officers made contact with Plank at the front door before heading to the back door, where he reportedly opened fire. It’s not clear why they moved to the back of the house.

“They went to the back door and then the shooting started,” Johnson said at the press conference. ‘[The suspect] shot the first deputy. The second deputy tried to get that deputy away from gunfire, and then he was beaten too.”

According to OKCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn, at least one sheriff’s deputy returned fire.

The second officer is listed in “stable condition,” and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office told DailyMail.com they hope to get an update on his condition today. He is currently being treated at OU Health.

Suspected gunman Benjamin Plank (pictured) has been admitted to the Oklahoma County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder. shooting with the intent to kill, attack and attack with a dangerous weapon, and use a vehicle to discharge a weapon. Officers served him an eviction notice after a family member filed a protective order against him last month, requesting that he be evicted for owed $1,500 in back rent

The third officer was unharmed.

After injuring the officers, Plank reportedly left in a pickup truck towing a boat and led police on a chase all the way to Tinker Air Force Base, where he surrendered.

The suspect allegedly fired at police while driving on I-35 before surrendering. No other officers were injured.

It is unclear why he drove to the air base. A swarm of officers, all in protective vests, were seen with a shirtless Plank in the back of an unmarked police SUV.

According to KFOR, Plank has been incarcerated at the Oklahoma County Detention Center on charges of first degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, assaulting and assaulting with a dangerous weapon, and using a vehicle to dispense a weapon. fire.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that it will leave a patrol car at 2101 NE 36th Street for anyone who wants to leave a message for the fallen sergeant.

“We understand that the community shares in our loss and we appreciate your prayers and kind words,” the office wrote.

Governor Kevin Stitt also wrote that he had spoken to Johnson and expressed his condolences to the force.

A shirtless Plank was thrown into the back of an unmarked police SUV in front of the entrance to Tinker Air Force Base

Plank reportedly drove off in a pickup truck towing a boat behind it (pictured)

“We pray for the family of the fallen deputy sheriff and for the deputy who is still fighting for their lives,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am grateful to @OHPDPS and the @OKCPD for the swift actions to prevent further loss of life. Today and every day, Oklahoma stands side by side with our law enforcement community.”

Tinker Air Force Base also issued a statement, writing, “Our condolences and prayers go out to the members of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department and the families of the officer who lost his life today and the officer who was injured.”

Several other local law enforcement officers also expressed their condolences to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.