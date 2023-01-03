Oklahoma officials say Larry, the belly hog, is too big for the city

The owners of a pot-bellied pet pig that has been labeled too “chubby” are at the center of a battle with Oklahoma officials over the size of their pet, which apparently exceeds the city’s ordinance.

The ordeal began when Larry escaped his pig pen on Thursday — nodding and running through the streets of Moore, blocking a roadway. He was later apprehended by police and animal control officers.

After Larry’s capture, the pig’s owner, Steffany Jones, received a warning from city officials stating that Larry was too chubby to be kept within city limits. Animal control officials warned her in writing that she had two weeks to move her pig — or put it on a diet.

“They told me if he lost weight I could keep him,” she said. It’s unclear exactly how much Larry weighs, but city ordinance says pigs can’t exceed 75 pounds and 20 inches.

Now Jones is in the middle of a battle with officials asking for a city ordinance change.

Steffany Jones (pictured) gives her pig Larry (pictured) lots of love. Jones said Larry was given to her as a wedding gift from her husband in 2014

The controversy started last week when Larry broke free from his pen and became the town’s runaway pig. Jones said the incident was “a complete accident.”

“He was able to get out of his cage and walk out into the street,” she said.

told Jones News4 Oklahoma that Larry “never had any problems before” and that everyone loves him. “All my neighbors and their children love him,” she said.

Officials, however, were less than thrilled when they had to respond to a pig blocking a road.

Video shows two uniformed officers and animal control personnel chasing the pig across the road, trying to argue with him. At one point, after officials cornered him with a stick, the black and white boar could be heard screeching loudly.

One of the animal control officers tries to use a rope to grab hold of the animal, which was eventually caught and loaded into the vehicle with a towel over its head.

Moore police posted a notice on Thursday saying the pig was “safely captured by Moore Animal Control with the squabbling help of Moore police officers.”

Moore Police Department officers attempt to capture Larry during the pig chase that took place Thursday in Moore, a town in Cleveland County, Oklahoma

The officers are seen here using a stick to try to corner the pig who was terrified and screeched loudly during the ordeal

One of the animal control officers tries to wrangle the pig and put some sort of rope over its head to hold it down.

Officers (pictured) are seen placing the pig in the animal control vehicle after its capture, with a blue towel covering its face. Another officer is seen holding his mobile phone and taking video of the incident which appeared to cause the pig great distress

Jones, who received Larry as a wedding present from her husband in 2014, calls him her “baby” and a member of her family.

“It was love at first sight,” she said eloquently News4 Oklahoma that Larry goes “everywhere” with her, even “sleeps in bed and cuddles” with her.

Jones said when she got Larry nearly nine years ago, her only requirement was to have vet papers stating he was a “miniature tummy” and that he had official certification.

Jones claimed she has been a good pig owner over the years and has kept in touch with animal control.

However, after last week’s ordeal, she was completely blindsided.

“I brought them information from the American Mini Pig Association that showed them the size of pigs and they said all they could do was follow the code that was written,” said Jones, who describes himself as a ‘crazy pig mother’.

Since the incident, neighbors and community members have rallied behind her and Larry.

Jones created an online petition on change.org titled #LARRYSTAYSINMOORE – Mini Pig Ordinance Change for Moore, OK.

She shares some background on Larry, who she says has been neutered, vaccinated and chipped. She also explains his living quarters

“He has his own fenced yard, attached insulated home with solar heating and air conditioning, blankets and a pool for warm sunny days,” she wrote.

“Larry is very well cared for and loved by his family. He also has a 6-year-old boy with autism at home who would be devastated if Larry was gone.”

The movement has garnered more than 4,000 signatures, with a goal of 5,000 that Jones says has gone “nationally and internationally.”

“I have supporters from other countries, and so does Larry,” she said. “He has fans.”

“Please sign this petition to not only support Larry, but keep all current and future mini pigs in Moore with their families.”

Jones will attend a city council meeting Tuesday night in hopes of making a change to the city ordinance.

Jones, who calls herself “a pig mom,” said Larry is part of her family. She created an online petition on change.org to help change the city ordinance. The petition has received national and international attention and has been signed by thousands