Oklahoma news anchor Julie Chin opens up about having STROKE on TV and shares text she sent husband

Oklahoma news host Julie Chin shared on live television what it was like for her to have a stroke, sharing the harrowing text she sent her husband in the midst of the medical emergency.

Julie, who works for NBC affiliate KJRH in Tulsa, told a story Saturday morning about NASA’s canceled Artemis-I launch when she was suddenly unable to speak coherently.

Stunned and stuttering, the newscaster tried to carry on with the broadcast, but kept stumbling to get her words out.

“I’m sorry, something is wrong with me this morning and I apologize to everyone,” she finally said, wandering off the script and instead tossing the broadcast to the weather team, “let’s just keep going.” and forward it to the meteorologist Annie Bruin.’

Now she is candid about the horrific experience, explaining that she “felt great” before it happened.

The reporter, who is in her 40s, said she “knew by the back of her pocket what she was trying to say,” but added that it “wouldn’t come out of her mouth.”

“I felt really great that morning, I slept well – what you all know on a morning show, you don’t always have that,” she told the Today recently showed.

‘I felt good. And that part that everyone has seen me struggle with, I wrote that part, I knew what I was trying to say like the back of my hand, but it obviously didn’t come out of my mouth.”

After going off the air, Julie said she texted her husband telling him she needed help, but when she read it back afterward, it was alarming.

‘I need help. Something has not been done today. My work will not work is my help work,” the message read.

“Of course I never send such messages,” she added to Today. “That just shows my state of mind that morning. I just couldn’t put words together as hard as I tried.’

In a Facebook post afterward, Julie recalled losing partial vision in her eye, but thought her “contact was not good in her eye.”

But then, suddenly, her arm and hand went numb and she couldn’t read the words on the teleprompter.

“The episode seemed to come out of nowhere,” she wrote. “I felt great for our show. But over the course of a few minutes on our news, things started happening.’

Once the segment ended, Julie said she received “immediate help” from her colleagues, who “recognized she had a medical emergency” and called 911.

She gushed on the Today show, “I’m so grateful to my colleagues, they’re my heroes.”

She was rushed to hospital, where doctors told her she had suffered a stroke early on, but they believed her “body corrected itself halfway through” so it never became a full-blown stroke.

“I’m seeing more specialists and more doctors and getting more opinions because we really don’t know what caused this,” she revealed.

“Of course I want to know what caused it so we can prevent it from happening again.”

The anchor ended by warning others to seek immediate help if they think something is wrong.

“When it comes to medical matters, if you think you need help, if something is really wrong, don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she emphasized. “I was trying to get through it and it wasn’t the best I could do.

“And for everyone else around, if you see someone struggling, help them. There are so many bad things in the world, but there is also so much good.

‘Here’s my little music video that’s gone around the world. It may not be my proudest professional moment, but the people were so nice and they were so kind and they encouraged me and prayed for me – our family couldn’t be more grateful.”