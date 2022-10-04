Oklahoma judge rules man competent to be executed this month

McALESTER, Okla (AP) — An Oklahoma judge ruled Tuesday that a man on death row for killing his 9-month-old daughter is eligible to be executed, paving the way for his lethal injection next month.

Judge Mike Hogan of Pittsburg County, where the Oklahoma State Penitentiary is located, has made his decision in the case of Benjamin Cole, 57, who will die on Oct. 20. Cole’s lawyers said they plan to appeal.

His lawyers have argued that Cole suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and that a lesion in his brain has worsened in recent years, affecting the part of his brain concerned with problem solving and movement. She told the State Pardon and Parole Board last month that Cole has refused medical attention and ignored his personal hygiene, was hoarding food and living in a darkened cell with little to no communication with staff or fellow inmates.

Cole’s Execution Would Be Sixth Since Oklahoma resume running them in October 2021.

PART: