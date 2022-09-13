Oklahoma inmate tortured to death by jailers played Baby Shark song on repeat for HOURS found dead

An Oklahoma County inmate found dead in his cell last weekend was a plaintiff in a county lawsuit in which he alleged that he and other inmates were tortured in 2019 by prison workers who forced them to repeatedly sing the nursery rhyme Baby Shark for hours on end. listen endlessly.

John Basco, 48, was found in his cell early Sunday morning, unresponsive, Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said.

He was pronounced dead after prison staff made life-saving efforts, they explained.

Basco’s death is the 14th this year in prison, which has drawn criticism over prisoner deaths, escapes and other incidents.

John Basco, 48, was found in his cell early Sunday morning. He was part of a lawsuit against the prison

Prison spokesman Mark Opgrande said there were no obvious signs of malicious intent and investigators will investigate the possibility of a drug overdose.

The state physician will determine the cause of death.

Basco, who was jailed on Thursday over a drug trafficking complaint, was among a group of inmates suing the county in federal court for allegedly being handcuffed to a wall and forced to listen to the song Baby Shark for hours. during separate incidents in 2019.

A prison lieutenant has retired and two detention officers have been fired in connection with the incidents, and all three are charged with misdemeanor.

The popular children’s song went viral in 2019 and the video has been viewed more than 11 billion times

Basco’s attorney, Cameron Spradling, told… The Oklahoman that he found the circumstances surrounding Basco’s death “disturbing” and called for all evidence to be preserved as the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigation unfolds.

“This really bothers me,” Spradling said. One of Baby Shark’s victims is conveniently dead within three days of his arrival in prison. How does that happen? District Attorney David Prater has just lost one of his witnesses to the upcoming criminal trial. For me, this one doesn’t pass the smell test.’

Oklahoma prison records show that Basco had a long history of criminal convictions in Oklahoma County, dating back to the mid-1990s, primarily for drug, property, and firearms crimes.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a second-degree murder conviction in 2000 and was released in 2007, records show.

Former inmates at the Oklahoma County Detention Center (pictured) have filed a lawsuit against county officials and former officers.

In the Baby Shark lawsuit, Daniel Hendrick, Joseph Mitchell and John Basco alleged how they were taken from their cells in the Oklahoma County Detention Center by two officers, placed in a “standing stress position” with their arms handcuffed behind their backs, and then forced to listen to the popular nursery rhyme for hours on end.

The indictment called the behavior “tantamount to torture” and said the two police officers involved, Christian Charles Miles and Gregory Cornell Butler Jr., were “fluffy, depraved and sadistic.”

It compared the behavior to the heavy metal music played in Guantanamo Bay “as an “enhanced interrogation technique” to weaken the resolve of Iraqi detainees, citing academic studies as to why Pinkfong’s Baby Shark song, which went viral in 2019 , is special. irritating.

In the lawsuit, lawyers for the since-released inmates claimed they “posed no threat to the officers or anyone else,” were “accommodating,” and “did not actively resist any lawful order” when forced to listen to the music in November. and Dec 2019.

They claim they were taken from their cells, forced to stand with their arms cuffed behind their backs, as the song Baby Shark was played in a loop for hours.

The lawyers argue that the “prolonged restraint … under the circumstances described herein amounts to torture, was excessive and not rationally related to any legitimate governmental or penological purpose.”

The lawsuit further alleges, “This history of abuse was well known to prison supervisors, but no action was taken to stop the behavior and no reasonable steps were taken to reduce the risk of harm to inmates such as plaintiffs.” ‘

It claims these actions were “open, clear and repeated.” But no one from “Oklahoma County, the Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Justice Authority” stepped up to take corrective action.

“This is an example of a systematic and entrenched failure to train and supervise the most basic aspects of correctional operations and the constitutional conditions of incarceration.”

By failing to address these issues, they added, they became “deliberately indifferent to the health and safety of citizens.”

The former inmates demanded $75,000 in retaliation each.