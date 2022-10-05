Oklahoma Governor blocks $108M grant from being used to for transgender healthcare for minors

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill effectively banning the prescribing of gender reassignment drugs to minors at the state’s main children’s hospital.

The Republican withholds Covid resources from Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health until it stops providing puberty blockers and hormone therapy to under-18s.

The state allocated $108 million to the University of Oklahoma-linked health system as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021 to help ailing businesses and hospitals.

Government Stitt said Tuesday: ‘With the signing of this bill today, we are taking the first step to protect children from permanent sex transition surgeries and therapies.

“It is downright inappropriate for taxpayers’ money to be used to condone, promote or carry out these controversial procedures on healthy children.”

Oklahoma Children’s Hospital currently offers life-changing medicine to teens under the age of 18 with parental consent. It is estimated that about 100 minors are currently being treated.

Stitt also called for the GOP-controlled legislature to ban some of those gender-affirming treatments statewide when it returns in February.

He said in a statement that he wanted a ban on “all irreversible sex transition surgeries and hormone therapies” for minors.

Stitt has signed bills to restrict transgender children from playing sports, as well as a bathroom law that prevents students from using the toilet that reflects their gender identity

Oklahoma Children’s Hospital currently offers the life-changing drugs to teens under the age of 18 with parental consent. It is estimated that about 100 minors are currently being treated

The new bill states that the services include “interventions to suppress the development of endogenous secondary sex characteristics, interventions to match the patient’s appearance or physical body to the patient’s gender identity, and medical therapies and medical interventions used.” to treat gender dysphoria’.

The language of the bill is specifically aimed at OU Children’s Adolescent Medicine’s Roy G. Biv program.

The hospital currently offers menopausal care such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and help finding surgeons who perform gender-confirming surgeries for people up to 24 years of age.

What does this mean for trans health in Oklahoma? The hospital system has already indicated that it will shut down some gender transition services to comply with the law. Trans children in the state are now severely limited in where they can go for treatment. Many who want gender-affirming care will have to leave the state to get it. Stitt has called on lawmakers to ban irreversible sex transition surgeries and hormone therapies for minors

The bill provides nearly $40 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan to increase and expand capacity for pediatric behavioral health care, $20 million for cancer patients disproportionately affected by the pandemic, $44 million to develop electronic health record systems. and more than $5 million for mobile dental units.

OE health said in a statement that the senior leadership team is “proactively planning the cessation of certain gender health services at our facilities and that plan is already in development.”

This isn’t the first time Stitt and the majority Republican legislature have targeted trans youth.

In March, he signed the Save Women’s Sports Act, which prohibits public school students of all ages and college athletes from participating in the sports teams of their gender identity if it differs from their gender assigned at birth.

Gov Stitt also signed a bill in May that prohibits public school students from using the bathroom that best matches their gender identity if it doesn’t match the gender listed on their birth certificate.

The bill’s signing was met with resistance from social justice and physician groups.

Tamya Cox-Touré, Executive Director of the ACLU of Oklahoma, said“Today Oklahoma politicians took the next step to join their colleagues in Alabama, Arkansas and Texas in attacking the life-saving, best-practice medical care for transgender youth in Oklahoma.”

‘Medical experts agree: gender-affirming care is medically necessary care. And today’s actions, along with the displays on the House and Senate floors, demonstrate a fundamental ignorance about the medical treatment of transgender youth,” she added.

The Oklahoma State Medical Association called the major caveat in the bill “disturbing.”

“Unfortunately, instead of supporting the mental health of Oklahoma’s children, lawmakers are re-joining private health care,” the organization said.

Stitt also called on the Republican-led legislature to outright ban certain gender-affirming services when it returns to seat in February.

He said, “We can’t turn a blind eye to what’s happening across our country, and as governor I won’t allow life-altering transition surgeries on underage children in the state of Oklahoma.”