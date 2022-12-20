Oklahoma City Thunder mascot shocks sports reporter with jumpscare in hilarious video

In 2017, Olzendam had a similar encounter with the New Orleans Pelicans’ mascot when he snuck up on her right before a report.

An NBA reporter got the shock of her life when she was surprised by the Oklahoma City Thunder mascot minutes before going live.

A now-viral video shows the moment Brooke Olzendam let Rumble the Bison sneak up on her before she was ready to provide an update on the game between the Oklahoma team and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers, along with Sports Center and Barstool Sports, shared the hilarious video of the scare on social media on Tuesday.

However, Olzendam is no newcomer to a good courtside scare. In 2017, she made another video go viral in which she was secretly approached by an NBA mascot.

In the video taken Monday, Olzendam is in front of the camera for several seconds as Rumble slowly walks behind her, pausing to stand next to her.

After about five seconds, the Trail Blazers sideline reporter realizes someone is standing next to her and stumbles to the side in horror.

Olzendam quickly ran away when the mascot also stormed away from the crime scene.

The reporter seems to have a good sense of humor as she immediately started laughing at the scare in the viral video.

Social media users weighed in on the video by apologizing to the reporter but thanking her for the funniest response possible.

Sorry @BrookeOlzendam I keep watching this over and over. It is so funny!’ one person said.

‘Really, Brooke? Do you have again?’ wrote one Twitter user.

Just hours before, the NBA reporter had posted a photo next to the mascot, creating her own joke calling the bison her “nemesis.”

“Ran into my nemesis tonight. He told me to be scared tomorrow night… Well, his eyes are,’ Olzendam wrote with the photo with Bison.

“Mission accomplished,” one person responded hours later.

Rumble the Bison’s Twitter account responded to the reporter’s post by using different eyes and “soon” emojis, foreshadowing what was to come for the reporter.

Who wouldn’t be afraid? This is Rumble the Bison, the mascot of the Oklahoma City Thunder

In 2017, Pierre the Pelican, the mascot of the New Orleans Pelicans, pulled a similar gag in which the character sneaked up on her in a similar manner.

“Oh my god,” Olzendam said after she turned to see the mascot standing next to her, laughing at the joke.

In that incident, Pierre finally got the last laugh, dancing in the background of the video as Olzendam recovered from the shock.

The woman was secretly approached by Pierre the Pelican, the mascot of the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017