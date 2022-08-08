Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy RESIGNS after using ‘shameful’ language in film session

Cale Gundy, assistant head football coach at the University of Oklahoma and former Sooners quarterback, resigned Sunday after admitting to using “shameful” language during a filming session last week.

Gundy, the brother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, announced his resignation in a social media post, stressing that the insulting word was “not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional.’

“Yet I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, whatever my intentions were,” said Cale Gundy in his statement.

Cale Gundy, assistant head football coach and former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback, resigned on Sunday after admitting to using “shameful” language during a filming session last week

Gundy was the Sooners quarterback from 1990 to 1993, finishing with more than 6,000 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. He has also worked as an assistant coach at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. He resigned in a statement as assistant coach on Sunday (right)

The incident took place during a recent filming session when the assistant coach found a player distracted and looking at his iPad, Cale Gundy said in his statement. He then picked up the device and read a word from the screen that he now acknowledges he “shouldn’t have uttered under any circumstances.”

Gundy said he was “shocked” when he realized what he had said.

“The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm without ever intending to do so. In that case, a man of character accepts responsibility,” Gundy said. ‘I take responsibility for my mistake. I apologise.’

The word itself and the context surrounding its use have not been disclosed.

Gundy was the Sooners quarterback from 1990 to 1993, finishing with more than 6,000 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. He has also worked as an assistant coach at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Now former Sooners coach Bob Stoops hired Gundy to coach the team’s running backs in 1998.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables also released a statement saying that everyone involved in the program is “responsible” for his or her actions.

“It is with sadness that I accept the resignation of coach Gundy,” Venables said. “He has devoted more than half of his life to Oklahoma football and has served our program and university well. We are grateful for that commitment.’

Offensive Coordinator Cale Gundy of the Oklahoma Sooners greets his brother, Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy, before their game at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Stillwater, Oklahoma

The Gundy family is used to controversy.

Mike, who was a quarterback at rival Oklahoma State before becoming the Cowboys coach in 2005, was accused of using the n-word on an African-American Colorado player in 1989.

Alfred Williams, a former star Colorado linebacker and NFL player, told the story again to The Oklahoman in 2020, adding that he would like an apology and hopes for “some growth” from Gundy, whom he doesn’t want to fire.

“I remember it was the first time the University of Colorado beat the state of Oklahoma while I was there,” Williams told The Oklahoman Wednesday night. “It was a big win. It was really a big win.

“And I remember Mike Gundy calling me the N-word. That’s what I remember.’

A spokesman for Oklahoma State’s athletics department told the Daily Mail that Gundy would not comment on the allegation, which was first revealed after that game.

Williams’ claims were corroborated by several teammates and himself after Colorado’s 41-17 win over the Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma on November 12, 1989.

“He said it to me and a few other guys on the field,” linebacker Kanavis McGhee told The Oklahoman at the time. “It really upset me.

“Here’s a guy in the spotlight all the time, to say something like that isn’t cool at all. All it did was wake us up.’

Williams, Bruce Young and Okland Salavea also reported the allegation to the media at the time.

Gundy denied it to reporters after the game.

“I didn’t say it,” Gundy said. “It’s just not true. I’ve been here for four years and more than half of my friends are black.

‘I just didn’t say that; I wouldn’t say such a thing.’

According to a St. Louis Dispatch article from the game, Gundy denied the allegations and told reporters that the Buffaloes players started talking about the nonsense. He told the media to read a Sports Illustrated article about Colorado’s disciplinary issues within the football program.

Williams said in a conversation with the Oklahoman on Wednesday that he had only seen Gundy’s denial this week.

“If he denies saying that, I have at least 20 people vouch for what happened that day.

“I’m a little upset because after 31 years I finally saw the story published in your Oklahoma papers,” he continued, referring to The Oklahoman’s 1989 game story. “That was the first time I saw some reactions to what I said.

In the St. Louis Dispatch he said, ‘Look at the University of Colorado and its players. They have rapists.’

Williams, who played nine NFL seasons, is not mentioned in the SI article and was not charged with any crime in Colorado.

Gundy became Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator in 2001 and was promoted to head coach at his alma mater in 2005. He holds one Big 12 title and was named conference coach of the year in 2010.

As the allegations against Gundy resurfaced, his post-loss 41-17 denial surfaced again.