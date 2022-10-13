Oilers’ Darnell Nurse fined by NHL Player Safety for check on Canucks’ Burroughs

Edmonton Oilers defender Darnell nurse has been fined by the league for a game at Vancouver Canucks’ Kyle Burroughs on Wednesday night.

The NHL Department of Player Safety assessed Nurse a $5,000 fine — the maximum allowed by the collective bargaining agreement — for interfering with Burroughs at the end of the first period.

Burroughs was in the corner of the Canucks and had already been checked while moving the puck when the nurse arrived late and checked him again. The Canucks started the second period on power play, with Nurse in the penalty area, and scored to lead 3-0. The Oilers went on to win the game 5-3.