Oilers’ Connor McDavid becomes sixth-fastest player to reach 700 points
Connor McDavid started the eighth season of his NHL career with an electric performance, scoring three goals and adding an assist to lead the Oilers to a comeback 5-3 win over the Canucks.
His second goal, breaking a 3-3 draw, was the 700th point in his career, making him the sixth fastest player to reach that milestone in just 488 games.
The list he joined is chock full of all-time greats, including Sidney Crosby, who now moves up to seventh to make way for McDavid.
McDavid was asked about the milestone in a post-game interview with Sportsnet’s Scott Oake, but instead of talking about himself, he paid tribute to his late friend Ben Stelter, a six-year-old Oilers fan who tragically ended his battle this summer. against cancer. . The Oilers honored Stelter with a pre-game ceremony and he was clearly on the Oilers captain’s mind throughout the game.
“Tonight was for our friend Ben,” McDavid said. “We miss him … I think of him after big wins and tonight was a big win and I think of him.
“His famous saying was ‘Play La Bamba Baby,’ so I think we should listen to that tonight.”
