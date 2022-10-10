Oilers’ AHL affiliate fires head trainer after sexual offence charges

Support for survivors

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault and needs help, those in Canada can find province-specific centers, crisis lines, and services here. A list of sources and references can be found for readers in America here.

The Bakersfield Condors, AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilershave fired head coach Chad Drown after being charged with “very serious crimes” in California.

In a statement, the Condors said Drown’s charges “related to contacting a minor to commit a sex crime in the state of California.” No other cost information was immediately available.

“We are shocked and stunned by the news and Mr. Drown has been immediately relieved of his duties,” the Condors said in a statement.

The Oilers said in a tweet that the Condors have the organization’s full support for the decision to fire Drown.

A profile of Drown published in The Bakersfield Californian in December 2019 says he is a resident of Waterloo, Ontario, who began working with the Condors in the 2018-19 season. According to the article, he has previous work experience with the AHL’s Tuscon Roadrunners and OHL’s Guelph Storm.