Oil tensions threaten unity over war in Ukraine

Today’s meeting of OPEC+ oil producers in Vienna could be the most important meeting in years.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have initiated deep cuts in production to raise prices, much to the dismay of US President Joe Biden, who had been counting on keeping them low ahead of next month’s crucial midterm elections.

The cut of 2 million barrels per day, or 2 percent of global supply, agreed this afternoon, puts OPEC “on a collision course with the free world,” an analyst said. “They have sided with Russia in the name of protective oil market management – ​​just as consumers around the world are fighting inflation and the rising cost of living.”

The head of Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest crude oil producer and the world’s most valuable company, warned yesterday that global markets were incredibly tight. Supply could decline further later this year as Western sanctions on Russian exports tighten.

The rise in global energy costs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is fueling tensions over aid to Kiev and is set to dominate the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank next week, while the G7 has been working on proposals to lower the price of Russian oil. to lower . The cap will not only penalize Moscow, but also save emerging markets $160 billion a year, according to the US Treasury Department.

EU member states today agreed to provisional support for the ceiling, while European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the EU should also set a gas price ceiling to help control electricity prices.

But, as our Europe Express (premium) newsletter points out, EU capitals continue to disagree on much of the bloc’s response to the energy crisis ahead of an informal leadership summit in Prague on Friday.

Germany, in particular, has come under fire for failing to coordinate with other EU member states over its €200 billion tax incentive. The “double ka-boom”, says the FT editorial, threatens to undermine EU unity.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, writes in the FT today about the need for a genuine “energy union” to tackle the crisis by slowing consumption, ensuring security of supply and lowering prices.

“The global financial and sovereign debt crisis has prompted the EU to create a banking union to ensure the stability of the banking sector. The pandemic has taught us to join forces in the health sector. . . We must now do the same in the energy sector. . . Doing too little too late is not an option. It is time for a quantum leap.”

Latest news

Need to know: the economy

British Prime Minister under pressure Liz Truss tried to reassure markets in its showpiece at the Conservative Party conference after an uprising over benefits spread among its MPs. Columnist Sarah O’Connor says making the poor poorer is a false economy.

Meanwhile, the argument still rages over the government’s proposed tax cuts, as economists have lowered their 2023 growth forecasts for the UK. Economics editor Chris Giles outlines five ways to reduce the country’s debt.

Latest for UK and Europe

Ukraine warned it was “pressed by uncertainty” about EU financial support. Kiev is forecasting $38 billion in budget support from its international partners by 2023, or about $3.5 billion a month.

Eurozone producer prices increased at an annualized rate of 43.3 percent in August, up from 38 percent in the previous month and the fastest rate since registration began in 1981. Households also suffer: mortgage costs rose to 2.26 percent, the highest since August 2015.

Worldwide last

US will impose sweeping export controls to slow down Chinese sourcing efforts semiconductors for supercomputers and military use.

The impact of falling house prices in China expanding into local public finances and the wider economy. Read our new series on the country’s real estate crash and Beijing’s response. Chief economics commentator Martin Wolf described President Xi Jinping’s upcoming third term as a “tragic mistake”.

China also faces difficult policy choices in the period of rapid export growthis coming to an end, writes Michael Pettis of Peking University.

India Foreign exchange reserves have shrunk nearly $100 billion this year as the central bank defends the rupee against a rising dollar. But a new FT analysis suggests the country’s monetary tightening and currency interventions have helped prevent a much larger depreciation of the kind seen in other Asia-Pacific currencies.

Need to know: business

Elon Musk’s on/off purchase of Twittercould get back on. Musk has offered to proceed at the previously agreed price of $44 billion, but the company’s lawyers remain wary.

H&M The world’s second-largest clothing retailer said it was positive about regaining its foothold in China after it was hit by a long-running state-fueled consumer boycott after it distanced itself from using forced labor in Xinjiang province.

Since the 2008 financial crisis asset managers have replaced bankers as “undisputed kings of the financial hill,” but are now increasingly criticized by US and European governments and found it decidedly inconvenient, said Brooke Masters, editor of US Investments and Industries.

Niklas Zennström, co-founder of Skype, says: European technology companies must learn to embrace failure. “The downturn is Europe’s opportunity to develop essential DNA. For tech, as it is for people, resilience is power,” he says.

to buy rights to songsand bundling them together has become one of Wall Street’s hottest trends in recent years, turning music into an asset class. But what happens now that interest rates are rising and the outlook for the global economy is declining? Listen to our latest Behind the money podcasting.

The world of work

Do you have a tyrannical boss or a toxic colleague? Get some tips from the latest episode of the The work podcast with guest Amy Gallo, author of Getting along: how to work with everyone (even difficult people).

The FT editors lash out at new UK tax rules for: freelancers arguing that they will do nothing for growth and undermine the broader integrity of the tax system.

What good news . . .

For anyone who dreams of the ultimate retro runaround (or who simply has a problem with parking), we have good news: the bubble car is back! The Microlino comes from the same Swiss inventor as the Micro Scooter. And you can put three in a standard parking space.

Swiss inventor Wim Ouboter has rebooted a car icon for the commuter era

