Oil slick from cargo ship off Gibraltar reaches coast

Oil from bulk carrier OS-35 damaged in collision as it left Gibraltar port has reached shore.



Small amounts of oil from a bulk carrier that collided with a gas carrier near Gibraltar has reached the coastline of British territory and neighboring Spain, local officials said Friday.

Gibraltar’s head of government, Fabian Picardo, told Spanish news radio Cadena Ser that an oil spill from the stricken ship had reached “parts of the Gibraltar coast”.

“But it was a small slick, we don’t want there to be a slick, but it was small,” he added.

Crews have been deployed to “begin to clean up oil from the coastline,” the government of Gibraltar said in a statement.

Gibraltar’s Environment Department has received reports of “small numbers of oiled birds,” it added.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the Spanish town of La Linea de la Concepcion, which borders Gibraltar, said an oil slick from the carrier had reached the beach, forcing the closure.

“What has arrived is an oil slick which, frankly, is worrying, but we are not talking about a tragedy,” Juan Franco told local reporters.

The aircraft carrier, OS 35, has been stranded off the coast of Gibraltar since the two ships collided late Monday off the area at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula.

The captain of the damaged ship was detained on Thursday for questioning because he initially would not obey Gibraltar’s port orders after the collision.

No one was injured in the accident.

Booms were placed around the affected freighter, but some oil was still able to escape from the floating barriers.

Gibraltar officials said Friday that all diesel had been removed from the ship and that the priority now was to remove the heavy fuel oil still on board.

Divers on Thursday sealed off two tank vents that were leaking fuel from the bulk carrier and the amount of oil leaking has been “significantly reduced,” the government of Gibraltar said in a statement.

Gibraltar, with an area of ​​only 6.8 square kilometers (2.6 square miles), overlooks the only entrance to the Mediterranean Sea from the Atlantic Ocean, putting it on the main shipping route to the Middle East.

Its strategic location and low tax rates have helped make it one of the world’s busiest ports for ships to refuel.

Greenpeace said oil spills “will remain a threat” in the Strait of Gibraltar as long as it remains “the largest cheap gas station in southern Europe”.

