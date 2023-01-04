Oil prices continue to fall ahead of the latest US Fed minutes.

Oil prices are trading lower amid heightened concerns about the global economy and further interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

Brent crude futures for March had fallen 2.4 percent to $80.16 a barrel just before 11 a.m., while West Texas Intermediate crude had fallen 2.3 percent to $75.37 a barrel. barrel.

Both benchmarks are now more than $4 below their equivalent point value yesterday and much lower than they were during the summer of 2022, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Increases in interest rates raise the cost of borrowing while reducing spending on goods like gasoline, causing oil prices to fall or slow their growth.

It comes before the US Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its most recent policy meeting in December, which will give an indication of how much the central bank will raise the fed funds rate in 2023.

The central bank has raised interest rates seven times in succession, raising them by 50 basis points to 4.25 to 4.5 percent at the last meeting after four consecutive 75bp hikes.

While these measures have helped bring the US inflation rate down to 7.1%, it remains well above the 2% target, meaning additional rates are more than likely to rise.

However, an increase in the cost of borrowing also weakens economic growth.

Alan Greenspan, a long-time former Fed chair, warned that a recession would be the “most likely outcome” needed to bring inflation down in the US this year.

Speaking in a question-and-answer session on the website of Advisors Capital Management, where he is a senior economic adviser, Greenspan, 96, said more needs to be done to eliminate price increases.

“Wage increases, and by extension employment, still need to be softened further for a reversal in inflation to be more than transitory,” he added.

“So we may have a brief lull on the inflation front, but I think it will be too little too late.”

His comments follow warnings from Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, that a third of the world economy would go into recession this year.

The Bulgarian-born economist said this is because the US, European Union and Chinese economies “will slow down simultaneously.”

Over the past three years, China’s economy has been severely affected by draconian Covid-19 restrictions, particularly in 2022, causing massive disruption in major cities and depressing consumer demand for oil.

Consultants based in the world’s second-largest economy reported on Tuesday that authorities had increased export quotas for refined petroleum products by nearly half to 19 million tons.

Such a move could incentivize Chinese refiners to process more crude output and sell more to the EU, where bans on Russian crude are scheduled to take effect on February 5.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has signaled it may cut prices for its flagship Arab light crude to be shipped to Asia next month, after cutting prices to a 10-month low for shipments in January.

The shock affecting oil markets sent shares of big London-listed energy companies tumbling in early trading.

PAHarbor Energy and shell all in the top ten to fall in the FTSE 100, although the index still rose modestly.

Russ Mould, chief investment officer at AJ Bell, said: “Investors are increasingly concerned about the current Covid situation in China, where the easing of restrictions is causing a spike in cases.”

“Thanks to less effective vaccines and a population with much less natural immunity, China is a bit behind the West in its recovery from the pandemic, and this has implications for global growth and global supply chains.”