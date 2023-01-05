Oil found in California Creek traced to well built in 1882

CARPINTERIA — Oil discovered last weekend in a Southern California creek can be traced back to an oil well dug in 1882, officials said.

A hazmat team responded on New Year’s Day after oil was reported in Toro Creek near Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

The crew managed to contain the oil and used absorbent pads and booms to minimize the impact on the creek and the local environment, the department said in a statement.

