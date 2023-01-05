Oil found in California Creek traced to well built in 1882

CARPINTERIA — Oil discovered last weekend in a Southern California creek can be traced back to an oil well dug in 1882, officials said.

A hazmat team responded on New Year’s Day after oil was reported in Toro Creek near Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

The crew managed to contain the oil and used absorbent pads and booms to minimize the impact on the creek and the local environment, the department said in a statement.

“The oil comes from a natural seepage pit built by the Occidental Oil Company in 1882,” the statement said. “The Environmental Protection Agency retrofitted the site in the 1990s to prevent seepage by building an oil and water separation plant near the well.”

There were no immediate reports of affected wildlife, the department said.

The amount of oil that was released and the exact cause were still being investigated, reported the San Luis Obispo Tribune Wednesday.