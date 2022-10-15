Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – The Polish operator of an oil pipeline to Germany said on Saturday it has repaired the damage caused by a leak earlier this week and the flow of crude oil from Russia has fully recovered.

The state-run operator, PERN, said both lines of the Druzhba pipeline were operating normally and carrying oil.

It said the cause of the leak that occurred on Tuesday in a field in central Poland is still under investigation.

The Druzhba Pipeline, which means “Friendship” in Russian, was built in the 1960s and is one of the world’s largest pipeline systems bringing crude oil from Siberia to Central Europe. It branches to Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Austria and Germany.

The leak follows attacks last month on the Baltic Sea Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, in which explosives were allegedly used. Europe has taken steps to reduce its dependence on Russian energy after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

