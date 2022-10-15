WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak

World
By Merry

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – The Polish operator of an oil pipeline to Germany said on Saturday it has repaired the damage caused by a leak earlier this week and the flow of crude oil from Russia has fully recovered.

The state-run operator, PERN, said both lines of the Druzhba pipeline were operating normally and carrying oil.

It said the cause of the leak that occurred on Tuesday in a field in central Poland is still under investigation.

The Druzhba Pipeline, which means “Friendship” in Russian, was built in the 1960s and is one of the world’s largest pipeline systems bringing crude oil from Siberia to Central Europe. It branches to Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Austria and Germany.

The leak follows attacks last month on the Baltic Sea Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, in which explosives were allegedly used. Europe has taken steps to reduce its dependence on Russian energy after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

JOIN THE CALL

Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of Conduct. De Ster does not endorse these opinions.
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Powered By
Best Wordpress Adblock Detecting Plugin | CHP Adblock