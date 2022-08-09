Oil-based systems show promise for eradicating Salmonella on food production machinery

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Recent outbreaks of foodborne salmonella have been linked to chocolate and peanut butter. While Salmonella cannot grow in any of these low-water foods, the cells survive and become more resistant to heat treatment, which has contributed to recent outbreaks. New research published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology suggests that oil formulations containing food-grade organic acids can kill dried Salmonella on stainless steel surfaces.

“Cleaning and sanitation of manufacturing environments are critical to a safe food supply,” said lead author Lynne McLandsborough, Ph.D., a professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. However, water-based cleaning is rarely used in peanut butter processing as it promotes microbial growth. “Also, as anyone who has baked peanut butter cookies can tell you that peanut butter and water don’t mix, and cleaning up with water is a challenge,” McLandsborough said.

Instead, manufacturers often remove residual peanut butter from production systems using heated oil, followed by overnight refrigeration and application of flammable alcohol-based sanitizers.

In the study, McLandsborough and co-workers dried Salmonella on stainless steel surfaces at controlled relative humidity. They then coated the dried bacteria with different oils containing organic acids, varying the acid type, concentration, contact time and treatment temperature to identify highly antimicrobial formulations.

By using peanut oil mixed with acetic acid at a concentration about half that of household vinegar and applying heat, “the kill was much greater than expected, indicating a synergistic effect,” McLandsborough said. “Our results show that acidified oils can be used as an effective sanitation agent in low moisture food processing facilities where water-based cleaning can be challenging.”

“To the best of our knowledge, using oils as carriers of organic acids represents a novel approach to delivering antimicrobial compounds against foodborne pathogens,” McLandsborough said. The research could thus lead to adaptation of oil-based industrial cleaning systems, such as chocolate and peanut butter processing machines, McLandsborough said. “That would allow for more frequent cleaning, which improves the safety of these products.”

