Ohio teacher quits his job to become a manager at WALMART because it pays $12,000 more 

An Ohio man has gone viral after quitting his nearly six-year teaching job to become a manager at the local Walmart, where he will earn more money.

Seth Goshorn, 28, posted a short TikTok on July 18 holding up a Walmart vest the way a professional athlete would hold up a new jersey, while wearing a blue polo shirt with the Walmart logo in gray pants.

Overlaying the video read: “Leave education after six years to become a manager at Walmart and earn more without using my degree,” and the caption read, “It’s not even close.”

The video has since been viewed more than 822,000 times and people are now reaching out to him for career advice.

Goshorn had spent five and a half years in education as a second-grade teacher, having previously worked as a tutor in a lower-paid school district.

Last year he told Good morning Americahe earned $43,000 working in Ohio’s Stark County.

But as a stocking coach at the Walmart in Massillon, Ohio, Goshorn will make $55,000 a year — before bonuses.

Goshorn said he made the decision to change careers because he hopes to eventually start a family with his fiancé, and he believes Walmart should give him the money he needs to do so.

When asked about the decision, he mentioned the big box chain’s compensation and said, “It was a lot better than I think people are used to and what people would expect.”

He also said he saw more growth opportunities at Walmart, explaining, “You don’t have to go and get another degree, or more initials or letters for your name to move up the ranks.”

At Charles L Warstler Elementary School, he told Good Morning America, he had to work overtime to make less money.

In addition to teaching second grade, grading all of his student assignments and coming up with lesson plans, Goshorn said he also coached two sports teams for the school district and did summer school sessions.

“I wouldn’t discredit anyone for becoming a teacher — it’s one of the most noble professions you can do,” Goshorn said, though he added: “Think of how good our teachers could be if they focused only on teaching and none to work a second job on weekends.

“They chose to be teachers because they have a passion for it,” he said. “They didn’t choose to have a second job that came with it, and I’d like to see that go away.”

Yet he told WJW: ‘I will be a lifelong teacher – that [will] always be a part of my life, be it at Walmart or on social media.”

Goshorn’s decision to join Walmart comes months after the company announced it was trying to expand management.

In May, the retail giant announced it would be launching a new career program that aims to give recent graduates experience running stores and the chance to land a six-figure salary.

As part of the ‘College2Career’ program, employees will work with store leaders and by the end, high performers will be offered a newly created ’emerging coach’ management position – with a starting salary of $65,000.

It can take an average of 10 years for an employee to move from a salaried coaching role to a store manager, Walmart said.

But with College2Career, “we aim to move emerging coaches to store managers within two years,” the company said, noting that the average salary of Walmart store managers nationwide in 2021 was $210,000.