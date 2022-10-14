Ohio softball coach, 31, faces years in prison after she ‘had sex with a 17-year-old student’

<!–

An Ohio softball coach who allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old student eight times, including in the back of a car, could face up to five years in prison.

Ashley Rison, 31, a former high school gym teacher, pleaded guilty to charges of sexual battery and abusive sexual imposition on Oct. 12 at Butler County Common Pleas Court.

She is currently awaiting the final trial on November 16, set by Judge Dan Haughey, in which she could be registered as a sex offender.

Rison got a GPS tracker after she paid 10 percent of her $10,000 bail.

The 31-year-old has worked at the New Miami school as a softball and basketball coach since August 2015.

Authorities obtained footage of her allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old student in the back seat of a car in April 2021.

Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan also stated: “In addition to what the child tells us, we have recordings between Ms. Rison and the child from which Ms. Rison makes multiple incriminating statements, begging the child not to report her to authorities. .’

She quit her job on May 3, 2021, the day the crimes arrived at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors also charged her with tampering with evidence and giving alcohol to a minor, but these were later dropped.

Chief Inspector Rhonda Parker said, “Ashley Ra-Nae Rison is no longer employed by the New Miami Local School Board.

“As of May 3, 2021, Ms. Rison has resigned from her position as paraprofessional and coach.

“New Miami Local Schools has no comment at this time.”

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said, “It was discovered she was in a car with the… [victim] and observed and from there it went.’

Gmoser added: “Every prosecutor I’ve ever known, and in every state I’ve ever dealt with, takes cases involving teachers and students very seriously regarding sexual behavior and contact.

“We’re dealing with impressionable young minds and an adult comes along who takes advantage of them.

“We take all crimes seriously, but I think we add a little extra seriousness to these types of trust crimes.

“Prosecutors can hold these people accountable to let them know we take this seriously.”