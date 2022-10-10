Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance devolves into attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Representative Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance quickly culminated in attacks on Monday, in which the candidates for the open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio accused each other of responsibility for job losses and putting party loyalty first. of voters’ needs.

Vance said that as a congressman, Ryan had supported policies that resulted in a 10-year-old girl in Ohio being raped. Ryan said Vance had started a “fake nonprofit” to help people overcome their addiction problems. The two accused each other of being obligated to their party, with Ryan calling Vance an “a-kisser” for former President Donald Trump at a recent meeting and Vance saying Ryan’s 100% voting record with President Joe Biden means he’s not doing the reasonable thing. moderate is who he says he is.

The showdown between Ryan, a 10-term congressman, and Vance, a venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” over the seat vacated by outgoing GOP Senator Rob Portman became one of the most controversial debates of the general election season. up to now. The race is one of the most expensive and closely watched of the midterms, with Democrats seeing it as a possible pick-up opportunity in November.

Both candidates tried to tailor their message to the working class voters who could determine the election.

During questions about China, Ryan said that as a venture capitalist, Vance invested in China, the kind of business move that exacerbated job losses at Ohio’s manufacturing base. “Here’s the problem: JD Vance is invested in companies in China,” Ryan said. “The problem we have now with inflation is that our supply chains all went to China, and guys like him were making a lot of money doing that.”

Vance said democratic economic policies have harmed manufacturing, saying “They’ve gone all out against the US energy sector.”

“I wish you were the reasonable moderate you said you were, because then Youngstown might not have lost 50,000 manufacturing jobs in your 20 years,” Vance told Ryan.

As for abortion, Vance did not answer whether he would support Senator Lindsey Graham’s proposed ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with few exceptions. Vance said he thinks different states would probably want different laws, but “a minimum national standard is fine with me.”

He called himself “pro-life” but said he “has always believed in reasonable exceptions.”

Ryan said he favors the codification of the abortion rights enshrined in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the US Supreme Court in June. He said he is against Ohio law that prohibits most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected as early as six weeks into the pregnancy. Friday blocked.

“This is the largest government overrun in the history of our lives, a complete violation of personal liberty and women’s freedom in this state,” he said. Ryan said Vance sided with extremists who would allow politicians into people’s personal lives.

Meanwhile, Vance said a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio shouldn’t have left the state for an abortion, but said the fact that her attacker was in the country illegally was a failure of weak border policies.

“You’ve voted so many times against funding the border wall, so many times for amnesty, Tim,” Vance said. “If you had done your job, she would never have been raped in the first place.”

On the foreign policy side, the two split over what the US response should be if Russia launched nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Ryan said the US should be prepared with a “rapid and significant response,” while Vance countered that the United States needs a “foreign policy office that puts the interests of our citizens first.”

Ryan replied, “If JD had his way, Putin would be through Ukraine by this point. He would go to Poland.”

“If I had my way,” Vance replied, “you’d put money on the southern border, Tim, instead of sending tons of money to Ukraine.”

However, Vance said Taiwan was a “very different situation” from Ukraine because of its importance to US national security. “The reason Taiwan is different is because they make so many of our semiconductors, our computer chips. Without it, the entire modern economy would collapse,” Vance said.

In the contest so far, Ryan Vance has significantly outraged an increasingly Republican state that has voted twice for Trump as president.

Ryan finished the last fundraising period ending June 30 with $3.6 million in the bank, compared to Vance’s $630,000. Last week, the Ryan campaign reported that $17.2 million had been raised between July 1 and the end of September. Vincent, who? received help in primary school from billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, has not reported his latest totals.

While the general election debate between Ryan and Vance was bitter, it did not lead to an almost physical altercation, as a debate in the Ohio GOP Senate in March during the primary season did. Former state treasurer Josh Mandel and investment banker Mike Gibbons stood face to face on the debate stage, yelling at each other, as Vance told the two to stop fighting.

“Sit down. Come on,” said Vance, lining up with the remaining candidates. “This is ridiculous.”

At the end of Monday’s debate, Vance and Ryan shook hands.

