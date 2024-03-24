Ohio high school secretary, 40, is arrested for ‘stealing from fundraiser for cancer-stricken principal before he died and splurging cash on food and entertainment’

A school principal’s secretary allegedly stole more than $30,000 from a fundraiser she hosted to support his battle with cancer.

Stacie LaRiccia, 40, was charged with theft by deception after winnings from a 5K race held last October went missing.

The fundraiser went to pay the medical bills of Michael Fording, principal at Brush High School in Cleveland, and cancer research at University Hospital.

Instead, he allegedly spent it on food and entertainment, according to Lyndhurst police detectives who examined his financial records.

Fording died on November 26, just weeks after the fundraiser took place on his beloved school oval on October 21.

Michael Fording (third from left), principal of Brush High School in Cleveland, at the 5K fundraising race on Oct. 21.

Fording’s secretary, Stacie LaRiccia, 40, was charged with theft by deception after the proceeds disappeared.

Fording died on November 26, just weeks after the fundraiser took place on his beloved school oval on October 21.

LaRiccia was his longtime secretary, who organized the event, collected the donations and was supposed to send them to his family and the hospital.

But in late January, Fording’s family discovered that no donation had been made to the hospital and police began investigating.

Recently released police body camera footage showed LaRiccia being arrested at his home on March 15 as he left for work.

The officers told her they had a warrant for her arrest for robbery and refused to elaborate when she asked, “For what?”

She appeared in Lyndhurst Municipal Court last week and was released on $25,000 bail until she appears in court again on Monday.

Detective Lieutenant Mike Scipione said Fording’s family was “upset” that someone close to him could allegedly betray his memory.

‘LaRiccia was Principal Fording’s personal administrative assistant. “He was instrumental in hiring him and he was obviously in a position of trust and during his time of declining health, the family, of course, became close to LaRiccia and that affected a lot,” he said.

“It’s a little disheartening what he did and our intention is to return the money that was returned to the hands of those for whom the money was raised.”

Scipione said the investigation was ongoing and detectives were reviewing financial records to see if anyone else was involved.

Recently released police body camera footage showed LaRiccia being arrested at his home on March 15 as he left for work.

The South Euclid Lyndhurst School District said LaRiccia was placed on leave and was cooperating with police.

“Mike Fording’s lasting legacy of kindness, professionalism and love for SEL schools will ultimately prevail despite what has happened here,” he said.

“And it will allow those who truly loved him to remain united with his family, in the journey of remembrance and honor of this wonderful man.”

Fording underwent a colonoscopy last June and was shocked to learn she had stage four colon cancer that had already spread to her liver.

He was given between 18 and 24 months to live, but refused to stop working until his situation began to worsen much faster than expected.

“They can give you a deadline, but that’s never a concern for me because I’m going to live every day,” he said. fox 8 in October.

“Keep working, spend time with my family (and) the people I love, and do what we do every day to support the students here, just do what we do every day.”

Fording, a father of four, called his staff and students his “extended family” and that fundraising “meant everything” to him.

‘It’s important to be here for me because it gives me the normality I’m looking for. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Could I stay home all year? Of course. But I would never do it because I love it here,” she stated.

Fording was given between 18 and 24 months to live, but he refused to stop working until he began to deteriorate much faster than expected.

The fundraiser went to pay the medical bills of Michael Fording, principal at Brush High School in Cleveland, and cancer research at University Hospital.

Fording (fourth from left in back row), a father of four, called his staff and students his “extended family” and that fundraising “meant everything” to him.

His wife Melissa said Fording had a rare treatment-resistant mutation that the Seidman Cancer Center had not seen in more than two years.

“The diagnosis surprised us. It was totally unexpected. “He was perfectly healthy and fine and only had a couple of weeks with maybe a little bit of stomach pain and fluctuating temperature,” he said in October.

“In truth, the love he feels for his family, his daughters, and the love they feel for him is literally what drives him. “His work and his family are what drives him.”

School district Superintendent Linda Reid said Fording left a legacy of courage and compassion and will always be remembered as a highly respected educational leader.

“Unforeseen circumstances often bring out the best in people’s behavior and general disposition,” he said.

‘Mike Fording, despite his prognosis, came to work with the intention of affirming our students and, in the process, served as an inspiration to everyone in the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools family.’

Fording had four daughters, Meghan, Amanda, Emily and Madelyn, and was expecting her first grandchild in June.

He worked as a teacher for 24 years and was appointed director in August 2022.