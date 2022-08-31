Ohio daughter, 22, says ex who was shot by her dad ‘changed’ when he moved back from California

A woman whose father shot her ex-boyfriend while trying to barge into their home has revealed that he “changed” when he returned from California and that she was forced to “block him from everything” during the breakup.

Allyson’s ex-boyfriend James Rayl, 22, was shot three times by Michell Duckro, 52, after he showed up unannounced at their Ohio home on July 31.

Rayl had previously dated Duckro’s 22-year-old daughter, but the couple broke up a year and a half before the tragic incident.

New footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Allyson recalling the horrifying shooting as she recounted what happened just before her father shot the ex-boyfriend.

Allyson also explained that she and James broke up in 2019 because he was “just ad***” and in the aftermath she blocked him from her social media.

She said to the police officer, “I don’t know how he broke the glass on the door, but he broke the glass. The door frame slipped off. He started coming in.

“And then I panicked and ran and hid because I didn’t know what to do.

“I didn’t even see when he fired or anything, I just heard. I was literally hiding most of the time. I screamed a lot, and then I really freaked out.’

She added: “I thought it was always a lot of fun. He was okay in high school, but when he came back from California, he was just different. He just started treating his good friends or whatever like an asshole and nobody wanted to deal with it.’

Rayl left a voicemail with his ex-girlfriend the night before the shooting, saying he wanted to see how she was doing.

Chilling Ring CCTV footage captured the moment Duckro shot through the front door of his North Kuther Road property, killing the unarmed Rayl.

You can see Rayl trying to make his way into the property while Duckro says ‘James no, get off my porch’ and then ‘I have a gun’ before shooting him.

He then stumbles away from the door before collapsing into the driveway of the property, with only his feet visible on camera.

Neighbors also rush out after hearing “four or five” gunshots, but they left Rayl on the floor dying for at least seven minutes before police arrived.