Ohio dad, 42, arrested after firing a shotgun in the air during crazy teenage party at his home

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Ohio father fired his gun into the air when a group of 200 teens at his home turned violent on Saturday night.

Travis Turkal, 42, was arrested and charged with endangering children, using weapons while intoxicated and threatening Kansas City Star reports.

The revelers, many of whom were minors, gathered at Turkal’s property in Rayland, 135 miles east of Columbus, for a party given by his own son.

But as news of the party spread like wildfire online, so did the chaos of the crowd.

Travis Turkal, 42, was arrested and charged with firing the weapon to disperse the crowd at his Rayland, Ohio home Saturday night.

The party eventually turned violent, including several fights after multiple videos of the event circulated on social media.

As a result, several people present ended up in hospital, including a boy whose face and head were covered in cuts from a broken bottle, a girl who was punched in the face and another boy who was “beaten on the head with a gun.”

The teens said Turkal was present throughout the party, according to the report.

Turkal’s home (above) in Rayland, Ohio, on the Ohio-West Virginia border, is where the wild party ended in violence and at least one gunshot was fired into the air

After the violence broke out, the property owner entered his home and returned with a shotgun before walking into the crowd and reportedly firing into the air.

Turkal claims he did not show any firearms or shoot any weapon and that the fighting started “when he tried to take people’s car keys”.

Multiple assaults related to the party are also being investigated and none of the reported injuries are life-threatening.

The 42-year-old paid bail and is now on $25,000 bail. Turkal will appear in court for the first time in Dillonvale on August 17.