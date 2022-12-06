Ohio couple, both 100, who were married for 79 years die HOURS apart from one another

An Ohio man and woman, both 100 years old, died just hours apart after 79 years of marriage.

June and Hubert Malicote’s love story came to an end last week after nearly eight decades together, and according to their son, Sam, 76, the pair “dated together.”

said Sam Dayton daily news that his mother fell seriously ill the day after Thanksgiving and was placed in the Hospice of Hamilton in Ohio at the end of her life.

And watching his wife deteriorate was too much for Hubert, who soon “broke down” and was admitted to the same care home.

An Ohio man and woman (pictured in June), who were both 100 years old, died just hours apart, after 79 years of marriage

June and Hubert Malicote’s love story (seen early in their relationship) came to an end last week after nearly eight decades together

Their son, Sam, 76, told the Dayton Daily News that his mother (seen on her 100th birthday in June) became seriously ill the day after Thanksgiving and was placed at the end of her life

“He was really falling apart,” their son Sam said.

The couple shared a room in the hospice, where they were both unconscious for five days.

But on November 30 around 9 pm, Hubert sadly passed away in his sleep. And according to Sam, his cause of death was a “broken heart.”

20 hours later, around 6:00 PM on December 1, June also died.

“They went out together,” Sam told the outlet. “I feel sad, but I shouldn’t. Who can expect such a life?

“They lived a long and happy life together and were devoted to God and family.”

The couple, who both grew up in Kentucky, first met in 1941 at a church service and tied the knot a year later, when they were both 20, while Hubert was home on leave from the US Navy.

“When I saw her, I said she would be a good one,” Hubert previously told CBS partner Local 12.

Hubert saw his wife’s health deteriorate and he soon “broke down” and was admitted to the same hospice center. The couple will be seen again in June

In love and dead: Five days later, on November 30, Hubert died in his sleep and according to Sam, his cause of death was a “broken heart.” 20 hours later, June also died

Sam said his parents ‘dated together’ after a ‘long, happy life’

After the war, they settled together in Hamilton, Ohio, where Hubert got a job at the retail technology company Diebold Inc.

They welcomed three children over the years, who went on to give them seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

June chose to be a stay-at-home mom, something Hubert said she was “amazing” at.

“She was a great stay-at-home mom,” he recalls WLWT. “She made the girls’ dresses. She planted a large garden. She canned and preserved, she was a good stay-at-home mother.’

In June, after celebrating their 79th wedding anniversary, the couple sat down with Today Parents to share some secrets about their long-lasting love, and Hubert told the outlet that they’ve made it their mission to never get into a serious fight.

“We didn’t go through life without problems, but we would never do anything to hurt each other,” he shared.

“If there’s controversy, maybe you should walk away for a few minutes. Then you come back and change the subject or you work it out.’

The couple, who both grew up in Kentucky, first met in 1941 at a church service and tied the knot a year later, when they were both 20, while Hubert was home on leave from the US Navy.

They welcomed three children over the years, who went on to give them seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. They are pictured with their children

June also told Local 12, “We haven’t had a single fight,” and Hubert added, “You never want to hurt the one you love.” Put them first, above your own feelings. If you have difficulties, solve them. I’d say don’t go to bed angry.’

In June, after celebrating their 79th anniversary, the couple revealed they never got into a serious fight, adding Hubert, “You never want to hurt the one you love.” Put them first’

The 100-year-old told Today earlier this year that he couldn’t imagine life without June, adding, “It’s like the team is broken when we’re not together.”

He explained that they enjoy doing simple things with each other, like watching old western movies, and revealed that they make sure they sit down to dinner together every night.

“We’ve never really been out much. When the kids were younger, we liked to sit around the table and tell stories about our day,” he continued. “We’ve had a great life.”

Their daughter Jo also told the outlet that her parents are “so happy to see each other every morning” and that they “always greet each other with a big smile.”