‘Oh, what a tangled web they weave’: Elon Musk gets poetic after firing Twitter lawyer James Baker

James Baker has long been in the crosshairs of Elon Musk, who became his boss on Oct. 27.

Baker played a key role in a series of events that led to Democratic attorney Michael Sussmann’s trial in May on charges of lying to the FBI.

He was not accused of giving the FBI false information, but rather of lying about who he worked for.

The saga began when Sussmann received information from a group of data scientists analyzing strange internet data that they believed could indicate clandestine communications between a server for the Trump Organization and a server for Alfa Bank, a Kremlin-linked Russian financial institution.

Sussmann then texted Baker, the agency’s general counsel at the time, to say he had information that the FBI should be aware of.

“I’m coming alone — not on behalf of any client or company — to help the agency,” Sussmann wrote to Baker in his text message.

Baker testified that he was certain Sussmann acted as an individual and probably would not have met him had he worked for the Clinton campaign.

Sussmann, a cybersecurity specialist, had worked for the Democratic Party in the context of Russia hacking its servers and publishing emails from the servers.

Sussmann was also connected to the Democrats through one of his partners at the Perkins Coie law firm, Marc Elias, who represented the Clinton campaign and hired Fusion GPS.

Still, several people — including Elias — have testified that Sussmann did indeed act on his own accord, and argued that actually going to the FBI was not in the interest of the Clinton campaign, which would have preferred a New York Times story. drew attention to the allegations. .

The FBI later ruled that allegations of ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian bank were baseless.

Musk tweeted during the trial that he thought Sussmann had “created an elaborate hoax” about Russia in an attempt to help Clinton.

On May 16 staunch pro-Trump Congressman Jim Jordan tweeted, “Christopher Steele made the dossier.

Glenn Simpson sold it to the press.

Michael Sussman took it to the FBI.

“And the Democrats and the media have lied to you about all of this.”

Musk then replied in agreement.

“All true,” he tweeted on May 20.

“I bet most people still don’t know that a Clinton campaign attorney with campaign funds has concocted an elaborate hoax about Trump and Russia.

“You wonder what else is fake.”

On May 31, the jury concluded that Sussmann had not lied to the FBI and acquitted him.