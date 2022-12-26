Oh no! Home Cooks Share Their Christmas Day Culinary Disasters

While another recreated the Nativity scene with hash browns and bacon

One Person Decided to Make a Banana, Jell-O, and Mayonnaise Salad from 1958

People have been sharing their Christmas Day culinary disasters on Reddit

Christmas is a time for indulgence and superior extravagance, whether it be chocolate or potatoes.

But it’s a sad truth that not everyone is a culinary expert, and sometimes the best-laid plans fall short.

People across the UK and US have taken to Reddit to share their Christmas Day culinary disasters, from melted snowmen to questionable sausage birth scenes.

FEMAIL has rounded up some of the most disgusting offerings, like a limp Christmas tree cookie with broccoli.

A wet lettuce! Originally from Mexico, the shrimp tree has become naturalized in the State of Florida. However, this one looks a bit loose and some of the fish have fallen off.

The diet starts today! In Connecticut, this mom’s 11-year-old son has gotten creative with her cookie decorations, even including broccoli for the perfect Christmas tree.

Dripping….! This unsorted Christmas meat hasn’t had a very merry Christmas and we doubt those who eat it will.

Tear and scare! This mom’s Santa bread took a miserable turn and if you look closely you can see a crusty burnt tear

A good barbecue! Elsewhere, someone is slaughtering both Christmas and burgers while deconstructing the classic diner into a twig like tree.

SpaghettiNO! Someone thought it would be a good idea to serve breakfast in one bite. However, this is more cringe-inducing than appetizing.

cheese! Although we understand where they were going with this, all they have proven is that gingerbread and icing is the best way to build a festive house. NO puff pastry and squeezed cheese

Lying on a bed of hash browns! In an unknown location, someone recreated the nativity scene for breakfast, complete with a bacon barn roof and chipolata lambs.

Caramelized disaster! This honey glazed ham spent way too long in the oven. They’ll be lucky if they can cut a slice

viral dinner! This sad holiday dinner play has made a comeback this December, after it was shared on Twitter.

Dry as a bone! This turkey has been cremated. We hope the chef made a LOT of sauce

Style over substance! The German delicacy of sauerkraut has been maligned here, as someone decided to turn it into a disgusting-looking snowman, complete with olive buttons and a sausage nose.

Swamp disaster! Words cannot describe this slimy Christmas wreath egg concoction. We really do NOT want to know what holds that rocket together.

