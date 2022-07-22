Oh No-ah! Young Tiger’s INCREDIBLE blunder in final seconds costs Richmond a win as Freo holds on

Richmond was once again their own worst enemy in the closing stages of a match when they turned down a glorious chance to beat Fremantle in bizarre circumstances and had to settle for a draw.

With the score at 52-52 and five seconds to go, Tigers forward Noah Cumberland marked just outside 50 yards after Marlion Pickett punched him in the chest with a perfectly weighted kick.

Inexplicably, however, Cumberland continued playing the moment the siren sounded as the referee announced the end of the game.

Noah Cumberland (38) lost a glorious chance to win the match for Richmond

It was a devastating blow to the Tigers, who had several chances to win the game and were given another missed opportunity after losing in devastating circumstances to Gold Coast and humble North Melbourne in the past two weeks.

The Tigers led at every break, including eight points in three quarters, but the scores ended at 7.10 (52) apiece.

Tigers swingman Noah Balta also had a set-shot in the dying phase, but it took too long and was called for play-on by the umpire and his kick was choked.

It’s another blow to the Tigers’ top-eight hopes, and they could drop to tenth by the end of the round.

The Tigers young attacker marked a comeback with five seconds to go, but played on

Cumberland (center) was heartbroken after his mistake when the Tigers tied with Fremantle

On a dirty night for the Dockers, superstar captain Nat Fyfe was sidelined early in the third quarter with a suspected hamstring injury.

Fyfe kicked an important goal in the second quarter and looked to put his stamp on the game before suffering the injury woes.

The double Brownlow medalist missed the first 12 games of the season after numerous body problems since July last year.

A defensive-minded Richmond seemed to have found a way to win in a low-scoring scrap, but the Dockers scored two to one in the final quarter.

Fremantle climbed to third on the ladder, but failed to match Melbourne

And the Dockers lost superstar captain Nat Fyfe (7) to a suspected hamstring injury

The Tigers led every change but failed to capitalize and could drop out of the top eight

Maurice Rioli Jr came into play midway through the final term after Ben Miller was knocked out and laid out a big tackle to make an impact.

Fremantle’s top-four ambitions were dented and Collingwood will push the Dockers into fifth place if they beat Essendon on Sunday.

The Tigers take on the Brisbane Lions in the MCG next Sunday, while Fremantle is back on the Friday night stage when they host reigning Prime Minister Melbourne at Optus Stadium.