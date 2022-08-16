‘OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!’: LeBron James is left stunned by his son’s incredible dunk

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Bronny James – son of The King and Lakers hero LeBron.

In Paris, Bronny showed on Monday exactly why there is so much talk.

His California Basketball Club is touring Europe and he plays on the same team as his brother Bryce.

Bronny James ran all over the field on Monday for a sensational dunk in a touring match in Paris

LeBron James quickly took to Twitter, underlining his surprise at his son’s skills

At the end of the second quarter, with California leading 45-33, Bronny ran the ball from one end of the field to the other and took flight to hit the ball home.

The crowd was shocked and stunned – spectators with their hands over their heads in awe. And back in LA, James couldn’t have been much different.

“OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY,” proud dad James wrote on Twitter, Instagram and presumably every other form of social media.

Of course, basketball fans were equally amazed by James Jr and took to social media in droves.

“The best thing about this mutant Bronny James dunk is how he comes back to the floor just like his father,” one fan wrote.

Fans who saw Bronny in action drew comparisons to how his father LeBron plays the game

Another funny tweet simply said ‘uh oh’.

Another view said: ‘It’s absolutely wild to me that I’m now watching Bronny James on @espn.

“Child doesn’t look bad. Very explosive to get to the edge. Doesn’t take the highest IQ shot, but he can learn that in time.’

Another fan simply wrote: ‘Bronny James has arrived ladies and gentlemen.’