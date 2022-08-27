‘Oh my god guys!’ Love Island’s Gemma Owen is astounded by gift from Luca Bish

<!–

Gemma Owen seemed stunned by her latest gift from her love interest Luca Bish on Friday.

The former Love Island contestant, 19, who has not yet made matters official with her co-star, 23, shared a photo of a bunch of red roses on Instagram.

Also in the photo was a gift bag from jeweler Cartier, but she didn’t share the contents with fans.

In her caption, Michael Owen’s daughter wrote, “Oh my god guys!” and later took a photo of two delicious looking cocktails.

She is known to be a fan of jewelry and is said to have worn a Tiffany necklace in the villa that cost a whopping £20,000.

The dressage champion barely took off the gold ‘x’ choker style all season, and now fans have figured the beautiful necklace is worth thousands.

The gold choker is from iconic jeweler Tiffany & Co and is part of their Graffiti X collection.

Couple? The former Love Island contestant, 19, has yet to make things official with her fishmonger co-star, 23

Date night: She later took a photo of two delicious looking cocktails for her Story

To increase the value, the piece is a custom vintage piece created by designer Jean Schlumberger, made in the 1980s.

And the piece is currently selling for a whopping £20,000, according to one TikTok user.

In a new video, they said, “We need to talk about Gemma Owen’s gorgeous necklace that she’s never seen without.

“About a week into the series I saw this necklace and thought it looks quite familiar and is also quite expensive. And I was right. The necklace is part of the Tiffany and Co. Graffiti X Collection.”

Wow! She is known for being a fan of jewelry and is said to have worn a Tiffany necklace in the villa that cost a whopping £20,000

She added, “Gemma’s is gold choker style though, meaning much thicker and it also has diamonds embellished.”

Although she couldn’t find the exact necklace online, she found that the resale value started at £7,500 for a piece without diamonds.

From this, she estimated that Gemma’s piece was worth around £15,000 to £20,000.

Fans reacted to this news by taking to Twitter to express their disbelief at the hefty price tag.

One said: ‘The Manifesting of Gemma Owen’s £20,000 Tiffany Necklace’.

While another joked, ‘She’s essentially wearing the #LoveIsland award around her neck’.

Other users claimed that the piece was worth even more as it is a custom item from a vintage collection and only a few were made.

They estimate it would cost around £40,000, which is just £10,000 away from the £50,000 cash prize that the show’s winners will receive.

The exact price of the necklace is unknown, but a comparable platinum and gold version was put up for sale for a dazzling £42,835.