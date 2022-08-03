‘Oh how beautiful’: Heartwarming moments man’s best friend pushes owner’s wheelchair across a street

Here’s a good reason why you can’t question a dog’s loyalty to its owner.

Viral footage on TikTok last Thursday showed a dog using its head to push a man strapped to a wheelchair to cross the street in the Mexican municipality of Ecatepec.

You can watch the assistance dog push the wheelchair through the middle of a busy street and then lead it to the curb where other pedestrians waited for the light to change.

“Oh how beautiful,” TikTok user @brendabriones9 gushed as she told a person who was with her to step aside so she could get a better view.

The dog stands next to its companion and observes the passing traffic.

He then walks around the wheelchair, lowers his head under the chair and leads his human size across the street.

The dog’s actions touched the hearts of other TikTokers.

“Animals don’t judge, don’t discriminate (and) don’t mock from a distance,” one user wrote on the social media platform. “(They show) More humanity than all of us put together.”

“A dog (that) is able to do that is (true) friendship with loyalty,” another TikToker intervened.

An animal lover wondered if he and other people were worthy of a dog’s company.

‘We humans really don’t deserve them!! They’re just great!’

Another TikToker seemed to agree: “Good dog. There are many dogs (who) have a better heart (than) many people.’

The video has been viewed more than 29 million times and has more than 1.4 million likes.