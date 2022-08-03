‘Oh how beautiful’: Heartwarming moments man’s best friend pushes owner’s wheelchair across a street
- A viral TikTok video captured a dog pushing his companion’s wheelchair to help him cross the busy streets of Ecatepec, Mexico
- The footage, taken last Thursday, shows the dog lowering its head behind the seat and pushing it forward before stopping at a curb.
- The dog waited for the light to change and walked around the chair and continued to lead his companion
- The video has been viewed over 29 million times and has racked up over 1.4 million likes on @brendabriones9’s TikTok account
Here’s a good reason why you can’t question a dog’s loyalty to its owner.
You can watch the assistance dog push the wheelchair through the middle of a busy street and then lead it to the curb where other pedestrians waited for the light to change.
“Oh how beautiful,” TikTok user @brendabriones9 gushed as she told a person who was with her to step aside so she could get a better view.
The dog stands next to its companion and observes the passing traffic.
He then walks around the wheelchair, lowers his head under the chair and leads his human size across the street.
The dog’s actions touched the hearts of other TikTokers.
“Animals don’t judge, don’t discriminate (and) don’t mock from a distance,” one user wrote on the social media platform. “(They show) More humanity than all of us put together.”
The dog stopped at the intersection and waited with his favorite human before helping him cross the street
“A dog (that) is able to do that is (true) friendship with loyalty,” another TikToker intervened.
An animal lover wondered if he and other people were worthy of a dog’s company.
‘We humans really don’t deserve them!! They’re just great!’
Another TikToker seemed to agree: “Good dog. There are many dogs (who) have a better heart (than) many people.’
