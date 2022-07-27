OH cop who appeared on reality cop show suspended after for racial slur to describe black student

A female Cincinnati police officer has been suspended for making racist comments about a black student who gave her the middle finger.

Rose Valentino was “suspended” for allegedly calling a black student a “n***a” after he allegedly verbally abused her while driving near Western Hills University High School on April 5.

Police have confirmed that she will be placed in the office during the disciplinary hearing. She is not allowed to patrol the streets, wear her badge or carry a firearm.

Bodycam footage picked up the audio of her screaming “f**king n***a, I f**king hate them” after she turned on her cruiser lights to get the cars in line to pick up their kids.

The encounter with the student was not released by police, but Valentino, who appeared on the TLC series Police Women in Cincinnati, reportedly rolled down her window and yelled at drivers to move as the student knocked her out.

Valentino, who has been with the force for 14 years, was driving her cruiser back to the police station when she became agitated and could be heard, “God, I hate this damn world. I fucking hate them.’

It’s unclear if there was an emergency when she turned on her lights, as bodycam footage shows there was nothing blocking the entrance to the police station.

According to an internal report, viewed by WLWT 5, the officer recalled being frustrated because “individuals” [were] don’t take her seriously.’ She is also said to have cited that modern music and ‘hearing people talking in the street’ have made her ‘desensitized’ to the taint.

“Constant exposure has brought this slur into Agent Valentino’s vernacular,” the internal report said.

Valentino reported, denied having any racial bias and “seeking treatment” after the incident, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

“Agent Valentino believed she was influenced by her profession and has since sought treatment,” an internal report said.

The officer now faces a backlash not only from the public, but also from the police organizations and the mayor.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval criticized her use of the slur, calling it “hateful, angry and racist language.”

Cincinnati Police Union President Dan Hils also said the officer should have avoided using the term.

Cincinnati NAACP said Valentino “does not deserve the privilege of serving the citizens of Cincinnati” and that her “true bias” has been exposed.

“She should not be a police officer,” the organization said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time the naughty cop has been subject to disciplinary action, despite performance reviews, viewed by WCPO, showing she has exceeded standards.

Valentino has been reprimanded for failing to turn on her body camera multiple times, reports show, and she was one of three officers involved in a November 2018 racing lawsuit, WCPO reported.

She also appeared on Police Women of Cincinnati (pictured), which aired on TLC

She and the other officers were charged with illegally detaining relator Jerry Isham and buyer Anthony Edwards, both black, as they toured a house in West Price Hill.

A retired police officer called 911 to report a break-in, and court documents show that Valentino escalated the situation by pointing her gun at the two men and handcuffing them.

The city later settled the lawsuit.

In March 2020, she was convicted of disorderly conduct after hitting two family members and using an umbrella to damage a vehicle, WCPO reported. She was off duty at the time.

She was referred to a behavioral health center for anger management.

DailyMail.com requested the data from the Cincinnati Police Department.