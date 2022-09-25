Ofgem is urged to cut standing charges to help cash-strapped households through winter

<!–

The energy watchdog should cut fixed costs, one of Britain’s largest suppliers said yesterday.

Octopus Energy boss Greg Jackson said customers couldn’t understand why fixed costs — the portion of a bill they pay regardless of how much energy is used — were so high.

Octopus must cut 4 percent of fixed costs for those affected by the price cap set by regulator Ofgem. Mr. Jackson said: “Customers want fixed costs to be reduced. Octopus can take the lead. I hope Ofgem follows.

‘Walking charges are disastrous for energy-efficient users. If you reduce energy consumption, you still pay standing charges, which reduces the incentive to save energy. And saving energy must be the most important this winter.’

He said the government was right to help people with energy bills, but it needed a plan for the future, adding: ‘We need to treat this with the same urgency as the vaccine during the pandemic. You can build a wind farm in less than a year – on average it takes maybe seven years to get grid connections and building permits.’

Ofgem recently discussed changes that would shift part of the standing charge to the unit cost of electricity.

The regulator said the consultation showed it would have a disproportionate impact on some of the most vulnerable who are struggling to reduce their energy consumption.

Mr Jackson said, “I think the big question now is, how do we get out of this as a nation so we don’t kick the utility bill in the tall grass forever?

“I think it is absolutely correct that the government has put in place a scheme of this magnitude to help absorb what is happening in the global gas market, driven by the war in Ukraine.

“What we need now is an exit, through more energy security … market reform and through energy efficiency.”

He added that by adjusting the boiler flow temperature, many households could save 5 to 10 percent on their gas bills “without compromising your comfort.”