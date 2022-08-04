Ofgem move to alter UK energy price cap slammed by campaigners

Fuel poverty campaigners reacted Thursday to a decision to pass on increases in wholesale gas and electricity prices much more quickly to UK households after Ofgem confirmed that the energy price cap would be changed every three months instead of twice a year.

The energy regulator stressed that the changes were needed to prevent another large-scale energy retail crisis following the collapse of more than 30 suppliers since January 2021 amid rising wholesale prices.

But the decision has angered some fuel-poverty advocates, who claim that the current system — changing the limit only twice a year on April 1 and October 1 — protects households from the worst hikes in wholesale prices during the critical winter period. in which gas consumption increases when consumers turn on their heating.

The regulator, widely criticized for letting too many poorly capitalized companies enter the market in recent years, has been accused of siding with energy groups over consumers.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said the decision was “just inhumane” and it would force more people into fuel poverty in the middle of winter.

Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy at the charitable organization National Energy Action, said the move from biennial to quarterly price cap updates “wasn’t necessary” and would lead to further increases in domestic energy bills just after Christmas, “in the middle of the heating season, when energy costs are usually the highest”.

“January is also usually a time of mounting mental health problems and further bill hikes will unfortunately lead to more misery and massive fear for energy consumers across Britain, particularly the poorest households,” Smith added.

Analysts have warned that the price cap, which sets a maximum price suppliers can charge per unit of energy and limits their profit margins, could rise 70 percent in October to an average of nearly £3,360 per year per household, before reaching more than £3,600. in January. The limit dictates bills for 24 million households.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley acknowledged that the situation was “very worrying for many people”, but stressed: “The trade-offs we have to make on behalf of consumers are extremely difficult and there are just no easy answers right now.

“Today’s changes allow the price cap to do its job, ensuring that customers only pay the true cost of their energy, but also allowing it to adapt to the current volatile market,” he added.