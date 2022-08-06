Officials Wrestle With Whether to Allow New Monkeypox Vaccination Strategy

WASHINGTON — It sounded like a simple solution to the monkeypox vaccine shortage: Just by changing the way doses are injected, the federal government could vaccinate five times as many people with the stock it holds.

But the approach — injecting a fifth of the current dose into the skin rather than a full dose into underlying fat — isn’t really that simple, experts say. And some federal officials are concerned about changing the method without more research, although Dr. Robert M. Califf, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, described the proposal as promising on Thursday.

Some external experts also urge caution. “From a basic science perspective, this should work,” says Dr. Jay K. Varma, the director of the Cornell Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response. “But of course there are a lot of things in life, in science, that we think should work, and then when we actually do them, they don’t.”