Officials: US to send Ukraine more advanced rocket systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — The US will soon supply Ukraine with four more of the advanced missile systems that have helped the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia.

The High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, will be part of a new $625 million aid package expected to be announced Tuesday, according to US officials.

The decision marks the first time the US has sent more HIMARS to Ukraine since late July, and the total number delivered so far will reach 20. The systems have become an important tool in Ukraine’s ability to build bridges that Russia has used to supply its troops, allowing Ukrainian forces to penetrate into Russian-controlled regions.

The US has also provided funding in recent weeks through a separate program – the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative – so that an additional 18 HIMARS can be purchased through long-term contracts. USAI funds are being used as part of the US and Western allies’ efforts to ensure that Ukrainian troops are trained and equipped to defend their country for years to come. But those contracts will take several years to complete.

The latest aid package is also expected to include other ammunition and equipment for the Ukrainian troops. Several US officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of the package ahead of the announcement. This is the first tranche of US aid delivered in the new fiscal year, which began October 1.

Ukraine has been conducting a counter-offensive in the Kherson region since the summer, ruthlessly shedding Russian supply lines and pushing into Russian-occupied areas west of the Dnieper River. Ukrainian forces have used the HIMARS to repeatedly hit the main bridge over the Dnieper and a dam that served as a second crossing. It also hit pontoon bridges that Russia has used to resupply its troops.

Ukraine’s successes on the battlefield in Kherson are remarkable, as it is one of four territories Russia is annexing.

A senior US military official said on Monday that the attacks by Ukrainian forces have forced Russia into a “defensive squat” in Kherson, hampering Russian efforts to resupply its front troops.

The official, who instructed reporters on condition of anonymity to provide a US military assessment of the war, said the US has so far seen only a small number of Russian reinforcements coming to Ukraine in an effort to bolster its defenses. Russia has said it will mobilize more than 300,000 conscripts to send to Ukraine.

The official also said that despite ongoing Russian threats to use nuclear weapons, the US has not seen any steps from the Kremlin that would lead the US to change its own nuclear stance.

