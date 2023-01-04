Officials share best practices for cannabis use

GLENVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — With the New Year approaching, recreational marijuana will soon be available statewide. With the expected opening of 900 pharmacies, there are concerns about increased acceptance of its use in public. Glenville police chief Stephen Janik says some people forget they are actually using a mind-altering drug.

“I think what happened is a lot of people took the news that possession of marijuana over a certain amount of money was going to be decriminalized and it was now okay to use marijuana wherever they are, whether in a public parking lot is. , whether that’s in their vehicle, whether that’s walking up and down a public street,” he said.

Over the past year, the Glenville Police Department has been raising awareness about the dangers of drunk driving, whether from alcohol, marijuana, or any other substance that can cause impairment.

“As a police agency, we have a responsibility to ensure that motorists traveling on and off the highways in our city are traveling in a safe manner,” he said.

Lyla Hunt is the Deputy Director of Health and Campaigns for the Office of Cannabis Management. She says the agency has also tried to share awareness about best practices.

“Cannabis is legal now, but that doesn’t mean it’s legal for everyone, and it doesn’t mean it’s legal everywhere,” she said.

Another concern is the possible access to children. But the agency says every pharmacy in New York will provide child-resistant product packaging. But it’s still up to the parents to store them properly.

“And there are some key components that we all need to know and be aware of in order to be safe in a post-legalized environment,” Hunt said. “Cannabis products should be sealed and stored properly, out of sight, out of the reach of children and pets, and it’s very important to keep them in their original product packaging.”

The Glenville Police Department also wants to remind parents to take storage seriously. Otherwise, it could result in child endangerment, along with a Class A misdemeanor, which could result in a prison sentence of up to one year and a fine of up to $1,000.

“If you’re going to keep that, you better keep it in one place like you would a recipe,” Chef Janik said. “I just want to make sure that anyone who chooses to use recreational cannabis…can do so responsibly.”