Official: Strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kill 17

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhya overnight hit apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said on Sunday.

City Council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said the city was hit by rockets overnight and at least five private houses were destroyed and about 40 damaged. The Ukrainian army also confirmed the attack and said there were dozens of casualties.

The strike came after an explosion that Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula to Russia, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and a towering symbol of Russian power. hit in the region.

Zaporizhzhya has been hit repeatedly in recent weeks and is in the Ukrainian-controlled part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed last week in violation of international law.

Part of the region currently under Russian control is home to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe. It has been repeatedly threatened by fighting and lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Saturday. It now relies on emergency diesel generators.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Crimean Bridge, but it was a major blow to Russia and could lead to an escalation of the conflict. Some Russian lawmakers are calling on Putin to declare a “counter-terrorism operation” rather than the term “special military operation” that has downplayed the scope of the fighting to ordinary Russians.

Putin signed a decree late on Saturday to tighten the security of the bridge and energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia, and put Russia’s federal security agency, the FSB, in charge of the effort.

Hours after the explosion, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the chief of the air force, General Sergei Surovikin, would now be in command of all Russian forces in Ukraine. Surovikin, who was in charge of troops in southern Ukraine this summer, had led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing a bombing campaign that devastated much of Aleppo.

The 19-kilometer-long Kerch Bridge, on a strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov, is a symbol of Moscow’s claims to Crimea and an essential link to the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The $3.6 billion bridge, the longest in Europe, is vital to supporting Russian military operations in southern Ukraine. Putin himself presided over the opening of the bridge in 2018.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indirectly acknowledged the attack on the bridge in a video address, but did not elaborate on its cause.

“Today was not a bad day and mostly sunny in the territory of our state,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it was also hot.”

Zelenskyy said Ukraine wants a future “without occupiers. On our entire territory, especially in Crimea.”

Zelenskyy also said Ukrainian forces were advancing or holding the line to the east and south, but acknowledged “very, very difficult, very tough fighting” around the town of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Russian forces have claimed recent gains.

Train and car traffic over the bridge was temporarily halted. Car traffic resumed on Saturday afternoon on one of the two links that had remained intact, with flow alternating in both directions, said Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-backed Crimean leader.

Train traffic slowly resumed. Two passenger trains left the Crimean cities of Sevastopol and Simferopol and headed for the bridge on Saturday evening. Passenger ferry connections between Crimea and mainland Russia were relaunched on Sunday.

While Russia took areas north of Crimea early in its invasion of Ukraine and built a land corridor to it along the Sea of ​​Azov, Ukraine is pushing with a counter-offensive to reclaim that area. That Russian-occupied territory along the sea includes the Zaporizhzhya region.

The Crimean Peninsula is a popular destination for Russian tourists and home to a Russian naval base. A Russian tourist organization estimated that there were 50,000 tourists in Crimea on Saturday.

