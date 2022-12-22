Offer you can’t refuse: Godfather to put heat on hot-pot stablemate

The stable will also start Godzilla in the BJ Mclachlan Stakes, and another bright two-year-old, Snapback, who was rolled as a cheap pick at Randwick last weekend, will run in Sydney on Saturday in hopes he can also make the Magic Millions field. McDonald rode Snapback that day and despite the defeat labeled him a “stakes-quality horse, for sure”.

James McDonald salutes as Empire Of Japan wins the Breeders Plate on October 1st. Credit:Getty

“He floated when he got to the front, and that was his downfall,” Snowden said of Snapback. If you look closely, he rallied as the other horse loomed.

“He has improved in his racing manners and may have some equipment with him for his next start in Sydney on December 31.

Platinum Jubilee, which won the Gimcrack Stakes for fillies on the same day Empire Of Japan won the Breeders Plate, will also resume over the 1100 meters on Saturday.

For all of Gai Waterhouse’s outstanding success with two-year-olds over the years, Platinum Jubilee was her first Gimcrack winner. Waterhouse and Adrian Bott have a healthy respect for Platinum Jubilee, who tuned in for the weekend with a full-fledged stage win.