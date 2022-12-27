Off the Beaten Path: Top 3 of 2022

Albany, New York (NEWS10) – If there’s one thing we learned this year, it’s that everyone has a huge appetite for the hidden gems featured in our weekly Off the Beaten Path series. As 2022 comes to a close, we’re counting the top three most popular off-the-beaten path locations based on web clicks.

Off the Beaten Path: King Brothers Dairy



Third is a family-owned dairy farm located a few miles northeast of Saratoga Springs. From chocolate milk to ice cream, there’s a lot to love about King Brothers Dairy.

Off the beaten path: Ted Lasso’s undercard for Tyler Adams in Dutchess County



Second, we travel to Dutchess County to see a larger-than-life motivation letter from a fictional football coach, Ted Lasso. Located in Wappingers Falls, it is the home of Tyler Adams, the captain of the US men’s national soccer team.

Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs



Drum roll please! First up, by a landslide, are the beloved mini hot dogs at Gus’s Hot Dogs in Watervliet. The Capital Region doesn’t joke when it comes to mini hot dogs and their favorite places to find them. After the story aired, many loyal fans shared their support for Gus’s Hot Dogs with others by submitting requests for places to visit.