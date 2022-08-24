Off-duty NYPD cop critically ill after being mugged by THREE men during his morning jog in the Bronx

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A veteran police officer fights for his life after being robbed by three men while jogging through the Bronx in the morning.

The unnamed officer, an 18-year veteran assigned to the Central Park district, was running through the Soundview district at 10:30 a.m. when he was attacked.

He was discovered lying on the sidewalk bleeding from his ear on Olmstead Avenue, between Lafayette and Turnbull Avenues.

The officer was taken to Jacobi Hospital and diagnosed with a skull fracture and cerebral hemorrhage.

His condition is critical, sources told DailyMail.com.

The officer was unable to stand or talk when he was found.

The unnamed officer was attacked Tuesday morning while jogging down this street, Olmstead Avenue, in the Soundview area of ​​the Bronx.

A bystander told police that the man – who had no ID and was not immediately recognized as a member of the NYPD – had been attacked by three black men, who then fled in a black Honda Accord.

Mayor Eric Adams arrived at the hospital Tuesday night, sources said The New York Post.