Off-duty constable, 23, is found dead in a national park sparking a police investigation

The body of a young off-duty NSW police officer who worked in south-west Sydney has been found in a national park.

Concerns were raised Friday night for the well-being of the 23-year-old off-duty officer.

His body was found just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney.

There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

The officer had been part of the Bankstown Police Command.

An investigation into critical incidents has been launched by detectives from the Homicide Squad, who will provide a report for the coroner.

The investigation will be reviewed by the Professional Standards Command and independently audited by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.

Support services are provided to the officer’s family, colleagues and NSW police personnel.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Beyondblue 1300 22 4636