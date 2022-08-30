Ofcom will NOT investigate Love Island 2022 after receiving more than 7,000 complaints

Ofcom have announced they will not further pursue complaints about the eighth series of Love Island despite receiving more than 7000 complaints.

The broadcast watchdog noted that their decision was made as ‘negative behaviour in the villa was not shown in a positive light’.

Over the show’s eight weeks on air, 7,482 complaints were made related to ‘alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour’ by some of the male contestants.

Other complaints made were centred around ‘alleged misogyny, emotional abuse and coercive control’ by the male contestants.

Among the more than 7,000 complaints received, one of the highest volumes was 1,497 for an episode which aired on July 19.

During the episode, the islanders took part in a Snog, Marry, Pie challenge where they revealed who they would kiss, marry or hit in the face with a cream pie.

Dancer and model Tasha Ghouri was left in tears over comments Dami Hope and Luca Bish made during the challenge before delivering a pie to her face.

Ofcom said that the complaints for the episode from viewers had been about ‘alleged bullying among the contestants, and raised ongoing concerns about behaviour from the male contestants that they considered to be misogynistic’.

Nearly half the total complaints across the series were made in just one week.

Figures showed that 2481 viewers complained about ‘alleged misogynistic behaviour by some of the male contestants’ during the July 17 Movie Night episode.

In addition, 427 viewers complained about the July 17 episode of Aftersun, which saw host Laura Whitmore and panellists speculate on what happened between Ekin-Su Culculoglu and George Tasker in the bedroom.

The dramatic Mad Movies installment of the ITV2 show saw Luca Bish, Davide Sanclimenti and Dami Hope come under fire from fans for their treatment of the girls.

In addition to the 2481 complaints received for the July 17 Movie Night episode, a further 427 were received for the next night’s episode ‘related to alleged bullying and misogynistic behaviour from some of the male contestants,’ during a game of dares.

Line-up: The original cast featured Dami Hope, Paige Thorne, Amber Beckford, Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri, Ikenna Ekwonna, Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen, Liam Llewellyn and Indiyah PolacK

An Ofcom spokesperson said: ‘We carefully assessed complaints about this series on a range of issues including alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour.

‘We recognise that emotionally charged or confrontational scenes can upset some viewers. But, in our view, negative behaviour in the villa was not shown in a positive light.

‘Viewers saw other islanders condemning the behaviour and offering advice and support, as well as scenes where apologies were made.

‘We also took into account that the format of this reality show is well established and viewers would expect to see the highs and lows as couples’ relationships are tested.’

Love Island complaints Love Island, 12 July – 129 The majority of complaints related to Adam entering the villa, and Jacques’ wellbeing in the lead up to and during his departure from the villa. Love Island, 15 July – 167 The majority of complaints related to footage of Ekin-Su and George during Casa Amor. Love Island, 17 July – 2,481 Complaints related to alleged misogynistic behaviour by some of the male contestants. Love Island: Aftersun, 17 July – 427 The majority of complaints related to comments made about Ekin-Su, and the treatment of Jacques during his interview. Love Island, 18 July – 413 Complaints related to alleged bullying and misogynistic behaviour from some of the male contestants. Love Island, 19 July – 1,509 The majority of complaints were about alleged misogynistic behaviour from the male islanders towards the female islanders, including in the aftermath of the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge. Love Island, 26 July – 286 The majority of complaints were in relation to Luca’s actions towards his partner Gemma. Love Island, 1 August – 180 Complainants were unhappy with which couples made it through to the final, while others alleged its outcome was rigged.

A month into the series, Women’s Aid revealed that they were in talks with ITV over the ‘misogyny and controlling behaviour’ being shown in the villa.

A statement from the charity insisted that ‘specific information on abusive relationships and an understanding of controlling behaviour in relationships’ is missing from the channel’s ‘inclusive training’ ahead of the series.

Meanwhile the women’s charity Refuge issued a separate statement highlighting the ‘gaslighting and coercive control’ shown by some of the boys.

A Women’s Aid’s statement read: ‘At Women’s Aid we are being tagged into a stream of Twitter posts, with viewers of Love Island highlighting the misogyny and controlling behaviour being shown on screen.

‘This is clearly more than talking about any individual contestants, and a programme based around the formation of romantic relationships must have guidelines on what behaviour is acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships.

‘We are talking to ITV, and they have shared with us information on their inclusion training, but what appears to be missing is specific information on abusive relationships and an understanding of controlling behaviour in relationships.’

The women’s charity Refuge also wrote on Twitter in a statement: ‘The misogyny and casual sexism witnessed on this series of #LoveIsland is extremely concerning.

‘The double standards, gaslighting and coercive control being displayed by the men in the villa is hugely problematic.’

ITV told MailOnline in response to the bullying claims at the time: ‘We cannot stress highly enough how seriously we treat the emotional well-being of all of our Islanders.’

‘Welfare is always our greatest concern, and we have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times, who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera.’

‘At the same time, we also have a duty of care towards the Islanders, none of whom have any means of defending themselves against these highly damaging labels, as well as a duty of care towards their next of kin, and we are naturally concerned that this could provoke a negative response on social media.

‘Ahead of this series, contributors on the show were offered video training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions.

‘We are always looking at how we expand and evolve on this training to ensure that all of our Islanders feel they are part of a safe and inclusive environment.’

Last month during a media briefing for ITV’s interim financial results, ITV boss Kevin Lygo said the broadcaster planned to ‘sit down and review’ the popular dating series.

Kevin, managing director of ITV Studios, stressed they were ‘very happy with the way it has gone so far’, despite backlash from viewers.

During a media briefing for ITV’s interim financial results, he was asked about the volume of complaints and whether there would be an editorial review.

He said: ‘We continually assess a programme as it is going on because it is one of these odd every night live sort of shows.

‘But when the series comes to an end on Monday, we will always sit down and review what we think about it, what the reaction has been, how well it has done.

‘And we have to say this year, remember, it is the best one we have had in many years and I think everyone is thoroughly enjoying it.

‘To get five million people to watch a show every night at 9 o’clock is extraordinary in the modern era, so something is being done right.

‘But you are right, we must always look to improve and work on what we have done. But we are very happy with the way it has gone so far.’

The latest series of Love Island ended on August 1 with Turkish actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu, 28, and Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti, 27, crowned as winners.

ITV recently announced there will be two series of the show in 2023 – a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Majorca.

The show’s host Laura Whitmore announced recently that she will not return as host, saying in a post on Instagram that there were ‘certain elements of the show’ she had found difficult ‘that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects’.

From ‘misogyny’ to ‘bullying during challenges’: MailOnline takes a look at the controversial moments during Love Island 2022 that have sparked over 5,000 Ofcom complaints so far

Love Island has received more than 5,000 Ofcom complaints during this year’s series, with viewers sharing their concerns about ‘misogynistic behaviour and bullying’.

Most recently, the UK’s media regulator confirmed to MailOnline the regulator received 1,509 complaints on July 19 – and the majority were about alleged misogynistic behaviour from the male islanders towards the female cast.

The complaints – relating to the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge and its aftermath – have been registered, but it is not clear yet whether or not Ofcom will investigate.

Love Island was previously rocked by 2,648 complaints after explosive Movie Night episodes, while 427 fans also complained about the July 17 episode of Aftersun when Laura Whitmore and panellists speculated on what happened between Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, and George Tasker, 23, in the bedroom.

And in the first four weeks of the show, Love Island was hit by 781 complaints over concerns about bullying, age gap romances and the mental health of contestants.

Women’s Aid have already stated that they are in talks with the show over some of the behaviour displayed by the males.

The record for the most Love Island complaints made to Ofcom was in August 2021, when the regulator received 24,763 Ofcom complaints over Faye Winter‘s expletive-filled row with Teddy Soares.

And as Ofcom has most recently received 1,500 Ofcom complaints, MailOnline looks back at the moments that have sparked concern with viewers.

1,509 COMPLAINTS FOR SNOG, MARRY, PIE CHALLENGE

The most recent moment during the 2022 Love Island series that has sparked Ofcom complaints was the Snog, Marry Pie challenge, which aired on July 19.

Islanders were tasked with selecting someone to snog and ‘marry’, by placing a ring on someone’s finger and ditch, by throwing a custard pie in that person’s face last week.

The challenge appears on the show each year and while it’s meant to be playful in tone, Islanders have to give a reason as to why they select someone for each action.

But seems viewers were upset about how dancer and model Tasha Ghouri, 23, was treated when she was pied three times – with some calling the boys’ behaviour ‘bullying’ as Ofcom received 1,509 complaints about ‘misogyny and bullying’.

Tasha, who is coupled up with real estate agent Andrew Le Page, 27, had three pies thrown in her face, by entrepeneur Davide Sanclimenti, 26, microbiologist Dami Hope, 26, and fishmonger Luca Bish, 23, after they had accused her of not having good intentions towards Andrew – who she was coupled up with.

The general consensus was that Tasha did not like Andrew as much as he likes her and that she was stringing him along.

Tasha was the left in tears after the boys pushed the pies into her face during the supposedly light hearted game, with fellow Islanders later agreeing things went ‘too far’.

Davide, who is coupled up with actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, had said his reasons for doing so was because she called him and his partner the fakest couple.

Dami, coupled up with Indiyah Polack, 23, confessed he pied Tasha because she usually ‘gets away with a lot of stuff’ after openly criticising her in the villa.

And Luca, coupled up with Gemma Owen, 19, told her: ‘I could give you a list, [of reasons] but I’ll let it go for today. It’s just a game.’

On top of fans using the word ‘bullying’, Love Island alum Amber Gill wrote on social media: ‘Gosh I hope Tasha is OK. These boys are basically bullying her at this point.’

Gemma’s mother Louise Owen also criticised Luca and Dami’s behaviour towards Tasha, saying it was ‘close to bullying’.

Luca and Dami received harsh criticism from viewers for the way they have treated Tasha in recent days and Luca’s family members have now said they have been left ‘broken’ over the awful comments they have received about him.

Later in the show, the two men apologised to Tasha with Brighton based fishmonger Luca admitting he was ‘out of line’.

He said: ‘I do actually genuinely feel bad right now for what I said and I’m sorry.’

Echoing his words, Dami agreed saying: ‘I do support you and Andrew and obviously we have our opinions about everything that happened’.

He continued: ‘I have said to you I thought you always get away with everything so I just thought it would be funny to say ‘you always get away with everything well you’re not getting away with this pie’.’

Before adding: ‘I don’t want it to be like I’m ganging up on you. I actually want us to be friends.’

Tasha hugged both men and they agreed to draw a line under the situation, however fans were left unconvinced the apologies was genuine, believing that viewers may have put them up to it.

Moreover, Billy Brown’s sister was forced to defend him on social media after he came under fire from viewers over his treatment of Danica Taylor, during the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge and branded the Love Island villa a ‘mad toxic place’.

The now eliminated roofer, 23, was slammed by fans of the ITV show who were ‘disgusted’ after he laughed and called their recent showdown ‘mental’ while Danica voiced her feelings.

He also received backlash after he upset Danica by ignoring her during the challenge and later dumped the dancer saying they had no ‘spark’.

Despite being his love interest at the time, Billy refused to either kiss or propose to Danica during the challenge.

Instead the roofing company director chose to snog Gemma, who he has previously been accused of flirting with, and marry Paige Thorne, 24, labelling his actions ‘banter.’

Danica was left fuming, saying: ‘I’m not having this,’ and later cried to the other girls about how she was having such bad luck in the villa.

Later Billy said: ‘It’s just banter, I’m sick of this s**t.’

On top of this, Dami chose to kiss his Casa Amor ex Summer Botwe, 22, to the shock of Indiyah.

He then tried to marry Indiyah but she was having none of it and threw the ring off the hill.

On July 18, Ofcom also received 413 complaints ‘related to alleged bullying and misogynistic behaviour from some of the male contestants’.

MailOnline has contacted a spokesperson for Love Island for comment.

2,648 COMPLAINTS LOGGED FOR MOVIE NIGHT

A staggering 2,648 viewers complained about ‘misogynistic and controlling’ behaviour after the Movie Night challenge.

The episode sees both the girls and boys watch clips of their partners’ antics during their time in Casa Amor.

Each year, around halfway through the series, the girls and boys are separated, with half of the Islanders being sent away to another villa, Casa Amor, where they spend a few days with a whole new group.

This year, the girls were sent to Casa Amor and the boys remained in the original villa with a new group of girls to see if they remain faithful to their partners or couple up with someone else.

At the end, the girls returned to the villa either with a new partner, or choosing to stick with who they were with originally.

Likewise, the boys decided whether or not to do the same. The episode inevitably brings heartache or tension when people stay true to their partners, only to discover they want to couple up with someone else.

The Movie Night challenge then followed this, causing tension between the couples as their partners learned what they had been up to during their time apart.

In this year’s episode, Luca watched a clip of Gemma allegedly flirting with Billy Brown, 23, in Casa Amor, while Tasha also kissed Billy and coupled up with him and Andrew got intimate with Coco Lodge, 27, out of anger, after the new girls told him Tasha did not have good intentions towards him.

Coco – who Andrew coupled up with after Casa Amor – later said Andrew’s behaviour made her feel ‘used’ after he brought her back to the villa and dumped her for Tasha.

Figures released by Ofcom showed that 2,481 viewers alone complained about ‘alleged misogynistic behaviour by some of the male contestants’ during the July 17 episode.

Earlier in the week, 167 viewers complained about the first installment of Movie Night, when footage was shown of Ekin-Su in bed with George during Casa Amor.

Davide branded his partner Ekin-Su a liar after the clip was shown, after she claimed ‘nothing happened’.

Tasha was once again of the main targets during both Movie Night and the dares game after Luca and Dami repeatedly criticised her behaviour during her relationship with Andrew.

After the boys clubbed together and cheered on their Casa Amor antics during Movie Night, despite the girls’ upset, the male islanders also came under fire for their behaviour during a game of dares.

Taking part in a game of ‘Suck and Blow’, tensions rose as the game led to Andrew coming to blows with close friends Luca and Dami.

Dami was asked to rub the feet of the islander who has been walked over most in the villa and he went for Andrew – once again making his feelings clear on Tasha.

Luca was asked to choose the Islander ‘riding on their partners coattails’, he picked Tasha and explained that he thought she’s the one most with her partner in order to win.

Dami echoed this and said ‘you know what you need to do’.

Viewers also expressed concern for Luca’s treatment of his love interest Gemma Owen after Movie Night with his heated outburst.

In reaction, Luca lost his temper and said to the boys: ‘You were f***ing flirting! And I was made out to look like an idiot for it.

‘I can’t stand liars mate. If you wanna flirt then I’ll flirt, Get me a bombshell in here now. I have been made to look like a f***ing mug. I am bringing that up with her 100%.’

It has been revealed that Luca’s Twitter account has been deleted amid the backlash to his behaviour on the show.

During a search for the star the page that comes up reads: ‘This account doesn’t exist’, despite him previously using the platform.

It is not clear if his family were the ones to delete the account or if it was removed.

Luca’s family took to Instagram Stories on his account at the time to say they don’t condone his behaviour towards partner Gemma.

Fans had called for Gemma to break off her relationship with the fishmonger, after he raged at her for ‘flirting’ with Billy on Sunday night’s show.

And his family have said that while he would be ’embarrassed’ by his actions and will no doubt apologise, he doesn’t deserve the abuse he has been getting.

They say his behaviour is not reflective of the boy they ‘know and love at home’ but noted that his Love Island experience is an intense one.

LOVE ISLAND’S SPIN-OFF SHOW AFTERSUN SPARKS 427 COMPLAINTS

Aftersun sparked 427 complaints to Ofcom a fortnight ago, citing the ‘slut-shaming’ of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and the treatment of Jacques O’Neill in his interview.

Host Laura Whitmore and Aftersun producers came under fire on social media for comments the guests made about Ekin-Su and George Tasker’s flirtations in Casa Amor – after Ekin-Su denied she had been intimate with him.

Laura said: ‘Once again Ekin-Su swore that nothing happened with George and it seems Davide doesn’t believe her.’

As Laura burst into laughter, panellist Tom Grennan exclaimed: ‘It deffo happened though didn’t it?’

Fellow panellist Darren Harriott continued: ‘She said her head never turned but I think her hand might have turned, and possibly wrist.’

Instead of shutting down the comments, some viewers were disappointed to see Laura continuing the conversation, turning to Sian Welby to ask her opinion.

This angered fans who argued that the guests were ‘slut shaming’ Ekin-Su and passing it off as ‘banter’, with Laura receiving criticism for ‘encouraging’ the comments.

One viewer tweeted: ‘It’s shameful that a national network has so little awareness, and is normalising sexism. Aftersun especially was a disgrace tonight.’

And the handling of Jacques – who has openly spoken about quitting the series to protect his mental health – on the show was also criticised after he was shown videos of his ex-partner paramedic Paige Thorne kissing personal trainer Adam Collard after his departure.

Some called the interview with Jacques ‘cruel’, saying that forcing him to watch clips of Paige and Adam was dangerous for his mental health after the ex-Islander said he had not been able to watch the show.

But several made it known that they intended to complain to Ofcom about the misogynistic comments and interview with Jacques.

A spokesperson for Love Island said in a statement to MailOnline: ‘Laura is the presenter of the show, and part of that role is to pose questions to the panel and discuss events in the Villa.

‘We do not condone trolling against either our host or our Islanders and any subsequent elevation of these comments.

‘We had various measures in place to ensure Jacques’ welfare was prioritised at all times ahead of and during his appearance on Aftersun.

‘This included a full briefing with show producers to outline the show’s content and likely questioning, a conversation with Laura before and after the show was recorded, and chaperoning from both a welfare producer and a member of his family while he was in studio.

‘Should an Islander not wish to participate in the Aftersun recording, we would always respect that decision.’

A spokesperson for Laura Whitmore told MailOnline: ‘Laura’s job as the presenter of Aftersun is to ask questions relating to what is happening in the main show.

‘This is all that Laura has done on this occasion and suggesting otherwise is simply unfair and false.’

In response to the complaints about Aftersun and Laura Whitmore and the panellists’ discussion about Ekin-Su and the interview with Jacques, ITV stated: ‘Laura is the presenter of the show, and part of that role is to pose questions to the panel and discuss events in the Villa.’

‘We do not condone trolling against either our host or our Islanders and any subsequent elevation of these comments.

‘We had various measures in place to ensure Jacques’ welfare was prioritised at all times ahead of and during his appearance on Aftersun.’

‘This included a full briefing with show producers to outline the show’s content and likely questioning, a conversation with Laura before and after the show was recorded, and chaperoning from both a welfare producer and a member of his family while he was in studio.

‘Should an Islander not wish to participate in the Aftersun recording, we would always respect that decision.’

In the past, Laura has defended herself against criticisms of ‘invasive’ questioning on Aftersun.

Last series, a viewer reminded Laura on her Instagram how she named and shamed journalists for asking questions saying: ‘If you’re going to ask people invasive questions based off tabloid stories because it’s your job… remember that when you name and shame other journalists who ask you the same questions because they’re too doing their jobs.’

Laura defended her actions saying: ‘I insist everyone sees the questions before they go on air and are ok with it. I believe in choice so nothing is ever asked without permission… that is the difference.’

Since leaving the villa, Jacques has told how he left Love Island over fears he’d lose control but claims bosses tried to make him stay.

The reality personality decided to remove himself following the arrival of Adam as he declared: ‘Love Island was the worst decision of my life.’

Jacques was rattled by the arrival of former contestant Adam, who set his sights on the rugby player’s partner Paige Thorne, 24, before telling his fellow Islanders that the sportsman was ‘immature’.

Adam, who was known for his womanising ways, made a shock comeback to the ITV2 show after originally appearing in series four in 2018.

Gemma’s ex, Jacques, said he’d reached breaking point after Adam’s arrival, telling The Sun: ‘I thought if I don’t get myself out things could go horribly wrong and I could get physical.’

781 COMPLAINTS IN FIRST FOUR WEEKS INCLUDING 260 COMPLAINTS OVER AGE GAP RELATIONSHIPS

Ofcom confirmed that it received 781 complaints during the first four weeks of Love Island.

A spokesperson for Ofcom told The Daily Star: ‘On background, the main themes have been certain contestants being bullied; certain contestants’ well being and mental health; the age gap between certain contestants and certain contestants being given more screen time in the main show edit than others.’

In the first week, more than 200 viewers complained about the eight-year age gap between love interests Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti.

Following an episode which aired on June 7, the programme received 167 complaints over the age gap between Gemma, 19, and Davide, 27.

After they kissed an episode which aired on June 12, Ofcom received a further 93 complaints over the same issue.

Later addressing the age gap, Gemma said: ‘It’s not an issue for me at all. I feel like if it was, I wouldn’t have wanted to get to know you in the first place. And as I’ve said, I’ve been speaking to guys and seeing guys who are much older than me.’

Despite them both being consenting adults, fans shared their discomfort over the pair’s age gap, with some wondering why Davide would pick someone so young.

Viewers expressed their unease at Davide opting to couple up with Michael Owen’s 19-year-old daughter, though it wasn’t clear if he was aware of her age at the time.

However, there were some who spoke out in defence of the pairing, arguing that the two are both grown, consenting adults.

Gemma has since moved on with Luca Bish, 23.

LOVE ISLAND HIT WITH 75 COMPLAINTS OVER ‘BULLYING’ CONCERNS

ITV also received 75 Ofcom complaints from Love Island viewers following a broadcast on Thursday June 23.

The ITV reality show left fans aghast when scenes aired showing Jacques O’Neill calling Ekin-Su a ‘f*****g headache’ following an explosive row she had with Jay Younger – who she was coupled up with at the time.

Love Island viewers were quick to condemn what they saw, branding the boys’ treatment of Ekin-Su as ‘bullying’ and noting that while they ganged up on the actress, none of the girls supported her.

During the episode in question, Ekin-Su flew into a rage after Jay – who she is coupled up with – told her he would like to get to know Paige Thorne better.

Although she initially took the news well, Ekin-Su later became furious and criticised Jay for not telling her he liked Paige earlier and told him to ‘f**k off’.

Ekin-Su then stormed over to the kitchen, where many of the boys had overheard their argument.

After Ekin-Su went over what had just happened and voiced her frustration with Jay, Jacques stepped in, telling her: ‘He [Jay] coupled up with you and found out what you are in two days mate, a f*****g headache’.

Ekin-Su replied: ‘No, shut up Jacques. He wants to get to know Paige,’ but Jacques argued: ‘He’s getting to know people, why can’t people get to know each other?’

The actress then insisted that Jay had led her on and, adding: ‘There’s nothing wrong with people getting to know each other.’

Dami was then heard saying: ‘Oh my God,’ in frustration before Ekin-Su fumed: ‘What is muggy is holding my hand, cuddling me for a week.’

Luca Bish then said: ‘Jay, welcome to the doghouse,’ and shook his hand.

When approached by MailOnline, Ofcom confirmed that the majority of the 75 complaints were concerning the treatment of Ekin-Su.

129 COMPLAINTS LOGGED SURROUNDING ADAM COLLARD’S RETURN TO THE VILLA

Ofcom received 129 complaints on July 12 when previous contestant Adam Collard re-entered the villa.

Adam was a controversial figure during his stint in the villa, with some of his scenes even sparking concerns with bosses at domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid.

The personal trainer, 26, appeared on series four back in 2018 and infamously caused havoc in the villa where he was labelled by some as a ‘gaslighter’.

Adam locked horns with his then partner Rosie Williams in an explosive confrontation, during which he was widely-criticised by viewers for smirking throughout the argument and later leaving her in hysterical tears.

Voicing concern over Adam’s actions, which saw him move on to Zara McDermott, Katie Ghose, Chief Executive of Women’s Aid, said: ‘On the latest series of Love Island, there are clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour.’

Adam was a late arrival into the villa and was initially paired with Kendall Rae-Knight before Rosie was his next partnership.

She then geared herself up to confront Adam, after which he smirked his way through her tearful monologue – leading to fans branding the personal trainer ‘a narcissist and sociopath’ for his cold response.

In light of the shocking scenes, Women’s Aid urged viewers watching Adam’s behaviour to recognise the warning signs and patterns.

Releasing a statement in response to the show, bosses said: ‘On the latest series of Love Island, there are clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour.

‘In a relationship, a partner questioning your memory of events, trivialising your thoughts or feelings, and turning things around to blame you can be part of pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse.

‘Last night, Rosie called out Adam’s unacceptable behaviour on the show. We ask viewers to join her in recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse – emotional as well as physical.

‘It is only when we make a stand together against abuse in relationships that we will see attitudes change and an end to domestic abuse.’

In addition, Ofcom relayed that several of these complaints against Adam were in relation to Jacques’ wellbeing in the lead up to and during his departure from the villa.