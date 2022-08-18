Odesa struggles back to life after lifting of Russia’s port blockade

To loud cheers on August 1, the Razoni slipped from its moorings with its horn blaring – the first ship to leave the Ukrainian port of Odessa after a nearly six-month blockade by the Russian navy.

“These are the sounds of a working harbor,” Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said. “It’s hard for the city to live without these sounds.”

Ships were stranded in Odessa and Ukraine’s other Black Sea ports after the Russian invasion began in February, trapped between the country’s defensive naval mines and the Russian navy. Global food prices soared as one of the most crucial international grain supply routes was choked – and Ukraine’s main port, Odessa, was deprived of much of its livelihood.

“When the port was closed because of the war, it felt like not only the windows were closed, but also the shutters,” Trukhanov said.

Some 200,000 residents fled the city in the early weeks of the war, many to nearby Moldova or further into Europe. In the months that followed, Russian missiles repeatedly hit targets in Odessa, killing civilians and destroying the airport runway.

But with the signing of a multilateral humanitarian agreement to clear shipping lanes to get food to global markets last month, cautious optimism has returned.

About 30 ships have sailed the narrow corridor in and out of Odessa since the Grain Initiative of the Black Seabrokered by the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the UN, Russia and Ukraine, was agreed on July 22. On Friday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will visit Odessa in a sign of hope that the deal will hold.

Signs warn of mines on Odessa beach © Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

Ships are now escorted by Ukrainian tugboat captains through a narrow maritime corridor to the edge of the minefield planted by Ukrainian troops before heading to Istanbul to be cleared for their final routes.

The grain deal has raised hopes that Odessa, established as a free port by Russia’s Catherine the Great at the end of the 18th century, will survive the war without suffering the destruction of other Ukrainian cities attacked by Russian President Vladimir Putin. .

“The port is the source of Odessa’s wealth and the reason Odessa exists,” said Roman Morgenstern, a director of Ukrferry, which had two freight and passenger ferries that jammed the waters between Odessa and Istanbul when the war started. “It was a death blow for us. Hundreds of employees, a large organization that we had built in 25 years – what should we do in these circumstances?”

With the blockade partially lifted and the frontline of the war two hours away, the port of Odessa is preparing for a slow recovery of operations, even if the threat remains. Four missiles slammed into the harbor on July 24, hitting what the Russian Foreign Ministry described as a Ukrainian military boat.

Grain exports have restarted from Odessa © Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine via Reuters

The blockade has severely affected Ukraine’s economy. The vast majority of the country’s value exports, including steel, used the port of Odessa and its two smaller neighbors, also blocked, to reach distant markets.

The port is also crucial for farmers in Ukraine. Until the war broke out, it was the center of a logistics network that brought millions of tons of grain from its fertile, black soil “grain basket” to the Black Sea, from where it was exported to Africa and Southeast Asia.

With ports blocked, grain silos in the country were full and the local food supply market collapsed, leaving farmers unsure if they would recoup their costs if they planted a crop this fall.

“When the seaports were closed, the price for local production made no sense for winter plantings,” said Taras Kachka, Ukraine’s deputy minister of economy and chief trade negotiator. A small portion of Ukraine’s usual exports were transported by road, rail and even along the Danube, but “logistics have swallowed all the profits,” Kachka said.

An estimated 20 million tons of grain are still trapped in silos inland. However, the owner of a transport company said he had already diverted a number of vehicles from land routes to Poland in the expectation that farmers would start booking deliveries to the port.

The grain deal has been described as a humanitarian gesture by Russia, which has pledged not to fire at ships in exchange for joint inspections with Turkish and Ukrainian officials to check for weapons.

But the clogged arteries of the critical logistics network take time to clear. Dozens of ships have yet to find their way out of the harbor and not all of them fall under the grain initiative, which only applies to food and fertilizer.

Gaurav Srivastava, of the Harvest Group in Los Angeles, watched with relief as two of the companies’ ships eventually left the ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk with some 100,000 tons of corn.

He said it had been “very hard” psychologically for the crews trapped on board. “Very quickly this became a humanitarian issue – for the crew, for the farmers, for the world.”

As long as no more stuck ships leave, there will be no more room for ships to dock and pick up grain. And the war still looms over the hopes of a revival of Odessa. “I can’t even plan a day in advance,” Mayor Trukhanov said. “How can you talk about restoring the city when things are still precarious – we can’t even find enough crews for the ships, even if the harbor is slightly open.”

Morgenstern has considered an idea of ​​stacking sacks of grain in the loading decks and filling trucks with grain and loading it onto the cargo holds. He’s not sure if the plan will work, but he’s hopeful.

“For now, only grain is allowed, but if we don’t get our ships out, we have no market, no opportunity to recoup our investments,” he said. “Suddenly, with this deal, it’s like we finally have some air in our lungs.”